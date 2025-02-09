FOOTBALL is all about relationships and Sheffield United looked as though they were still in the getting-to-know-you phase against Portsmouth in the Championship.

The Blades made five immediate signings in the transfer window – artificial intelligence-led acquisitions Christian Nwachukwu an Jefferson Caceres look very much like longer-term "project" additions – ticking off all the positions manager Chris Wilder wanted to fill.

Four slotted into roles within the 4-2-3-1 formation the Blades have played all season, but their different interpretations of them gave the team a different shape.

Even though none of the starters were on debut – Rob Holding came on late for his, but as the Chubb lock in a bolt-the-back-door five-man defence – and even though they were playing on the back of a rare clear week of training, it did not show.

To win 2-1 when outplayed by relegation-threatened Portsmouth – "We were second best all over the park," Wilder admitted – was a character reference but any questions about that were put to bed long ago.

What is a concern is they were dreadful in their last home game against Hull, losing 3-0, and ropey 1-0 winners in Derby County's final match before sacking Paul Warne. A fourth below-par performance on the trot might be pushing it against Middlesbrough.

Before Wednesday they either need some high-level footballing speed dating or more familiar faces.

Hamza Choudhury was in the Sydie Peck role, but the youngster is more of a scuffler, Choudhury a deep-lying playmaker who likes to drop between the centre-backs and for the time to pick longer passes.

SAVING GRACE: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi celebrates scoring Sheffield United's winner (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

All well and good, but instead of natural midfielders Callum O'Hare or Gustavo Hamer, the Blades had centre-forward Tom Cannon playing off Tyrese Campbell.

Maybe an "inverted" full-back might have helped but Harrison Burrows could not dip into central midfield because he had to provide the width Hamer does not on the left and Harry Clarke had his hands full at right-back.

With Josh Murphy scintillating on Pompey's left, he needed help. Instead of traditional winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi in front of him, he had a modern-style wide attacker – basically a centre-forward who attacks from wide – in Ben Brereton Diaz.

All the new faces bring exciting qualities but as a combination they stretched the midfield, leaving Vinicius Souza too much ground to cover whilst also exposing Clarke wide.

DIFFERENT APPROACH: Sheffield United midfielder Hamza Choudhury (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Time and again Murphy beat his man, and his left-back Connor Oglivie underlapped untracked into the vacuum to score, then miss one of two Pompey sitters.

Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson are in a long-term relationship but whether it was having Choudhury as a third wheel or the gaps in front, they drifted apart. The worst example, in the 34th minute, saw Murphy find Callum Lang in far too much space at centre-forward, only to be flagged offside.

It was another example of luck on the home team's side.

Lang was slightly on the stretch when a left wing cross picked him out with an open goal but like Oglivie less than half an hour later, he somehow cleared the crossbar. The defender's was even more unbelievable because by then he had glanced a Murphy cross in from ahead of the near post to equalise.

ON A HIGH: Jack Robinson beats Portsmouth goalscorer Connor Ogilvie in the air (Image Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

Murphy hit the bar and Colby Bishop’s goal was ruled offside.

After the scrappiness of their start and the slickness of Pompey's you wondered if Hamer cutting in off the left to curl the opener after Brereton Diaz popped up in the hole to feed him would settle the hosts.

Oglivie's goal three minutes later answered that.

Nothing changed at half-time but after Michael Cooper had to make a couple of saves from Murphy, Wilder made a triple substitution.

Sam McCallum added freshness, Peck for Choudhury closed up the midfield and Rak-Sakyi for Campbell reshuffled the forward line.

Cannon went to his more normal position, Brereton Diaz switched sides and although you would have assumed Rak-Sakyi would hug the right touchline, he flitted positions with Hamer a lot.

It was Hamer being wide that gave Clarke space to curl just beyond the far post, and him the room to flash over a cross that did not get a touch.

Being inside allowed Rak-Sakyi to tap in when Rhian Brewster – just on as sub – crossed in the 73rd minute.

Cannon just cleared the bar with a goal begging, and Brewster smashed it with almost the final touch.

They could have added a second coat, but the three points that put the Blades back into second was gloss enough over a performance which dodged what it deserved.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Clarke, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows (McCallum 58); Brereton Diaz (Brewster 72), Choudhury (Peck 58), Souza, Hamer; Cannon (Holding 82); Campbell (Rak-Sakyi 58). Unused substitutes: Faxon, O'Hare, Norrington-Davies, Brooks.

Portsmouth: Schmid; Swanson, Shaughnessy (Matthews 82), Atkinson, Ogilvie; Potts (Pack 90), Dozzell (Gordon 82); Ritchie (Aouchiche 72), Lang, Murphy; Bishop. Unused substitutes: Saydee, Bramall, Devlin, Archer, Hayden.