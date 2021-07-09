Oliver Norwood on why Sheffield United's training ground facilities have left players 'disappointed'

Oliver Norwood. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

The former Northern Ireland international, one of a group of senior players at the club and vice-captain during United’s maiden campaign in the Premier League in 2019-20, says that feelings about the infrastructure at the club’s Shirecliffe facility have been made known to the powers that be.

Speaking from the club’s training camp in Malaga, the 30-year-old said: “There’s obviously things behind the scenes that, as players, need sorting.

"Facilities wise, I think we need better facilities, that is quite obvious. But hopefully, sooner rather than later, that will be because as players, we think from the journey we have taken the football club on from League One to two seasons in the Premier League and still not have a proper training facility is very disappointing.

"It is something that as players, we are disappointed (about). But we cannot let that linger and must get on with it.

“We have been loud and clear with not just what we want, but need.

"Maybe I am speaking out of turn here or out of line, but I just think we deserve more for where we have put the football club and a better training facility would have help the football club in years to come as well.