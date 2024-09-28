Portsmouth v Sheffield United: Chris Wilder on Vinicius Souza, Kieffer Moore and a note of Pompey caution

SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder will find out a bit more about his players and most definitely stand-in captain Vinicius Souza at Portsmouth on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilian midfielder was the surprise choice to take the armband in the absence of the injured Ollie Arblaster last weekend and with the England under-20 star again sidelined, Souza will be bestowed with that honour again with Jack Robinson also still missing through injury.

Wilder’s decision to promote Souza ahead of the likes of Gus Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic spoke volumes about the transformation in the fortunes of the 25-year-old, who was the target for the boo-boys during a hard first season in English football in 2023-24.

At one of the last few remaining ‘old-school’ football arenas in Fratton Park today, Souza’s education is likely to continue and Wilder - no bad judge of character - is backing him.

Stand-in Sheffield United captain Vinícius Souza points the orders to his team-mates against Derby County last weekend. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage.

Wilder said: “I don’t think anything needs to change from Vini and his personality. He’s a bright boy and a colourful, charismatic guy around the place.

"I don’t think it did him any harm and he led from the front (last weekend against Derby).

"He got booked early on. I am not so sure it was a booking, but I thought his discipline after that was outstanding and he still won his headers, tackles and got on the ball and tried to dictate the game as well. It was a deserved accolade for him.

"You hoped it would go well for him and the team on the day and it did.”

Amid the good feeling that is being generated again at Bramall Lane following a start to the season which has been exactly what the doctor ordered after a pitiful relegation campaign, there has been one downside in the past week.

It surrounds some social media criticism regarding the performances of one of the club’s summer signings in Kieffer Moore, with the former Barnsley and Rotherham United striker having got some online stick from a section of supporters.

Wilder, the sort of manager who will always back his players when he views things to be unjust, was emphatic in his view regarding the dissent, while preaching a message of togetherness to fans.

He commented: "He’s a team player. We've played six games and won four and drew two. He's led the line and worked tirelessly.

"I really don't care where the goals come from. Just as long as we win games of football. Get behind the players, please. Let's be together, let's not start on any of that nonsense.

"Get behind the boy. He gives everything for the team. He's a team player. He's playing for bangs and bruises right the way through. Go and ask the players. Go and ask Callum O'Hare, go and ask Gus Hamer, go and ask Harry Souttar, go and ask Alan Knill, go and ask Jack Lester, what they think of Kieffer Moore. They’d all give the same answer.”

While the formbook points in favour of fifth-placed United on the south coast against a Pompey side who are yet to taste victory at league level since their return to the second tier after a 12-year absence, Wilder is also keen to send out a strong message to his players.

The Blades chief added: “It’s been a tough fixture list for Portsmouth. They have had Middlesbrough and Burnley away, and Luton and West Brom.