Preston North End v Sheffield United: Ben Mee has nous to come through physical test of thee-game week
"We'll only know on Friday night at 10 o'clock," says their manager, Chris Wilder.
On the back of victories over Watford and Blackburn Rovers which trebled their points tally for the season, the Blades should be on a high.
On the other hand, it will be a physical test for Ben Mee, Danny Ings and Tom Davies – in contention after a calf injury – key men who did not have proper pre-seasons. The experienced Premier League professionals mostly played for clubs used to weekend-to-weekend football.
After Friday's trip to Paul Heckingbottom's Preston North End, the Blades have seven days without playing, then another three-game week.
For centre-back Mee in particular, who has gone from no senior games in 196 days to five starts (four of which he finished) in 24, it is about using his brain more than his legs.
"He's not going to be charging about all over the place, doing what Jack O'Connell did a few years ago," says Wilder of the 36-year-old released by Brentford last summer.
"Ben knows his body, he knows how to play the game.
"He's enjoying it as much as I've seen him enjoying it for a long while. He's a bright, bubbly guy – positive – he's given everything for the cause.
"It's maybe a little different for Danny in terms of the position that he plays (centre-forward).
"They've both put their hands up to play and I'm delighted about that."
Both have quickly become the key players they were always likely to once up to speed. Then it was about finding a way to help them get the best out of themselves.
"We've played in a back four a little bit more lopsided with Japh (Tanganga) not getting on as much as (left-backs) Harrison (Burrows) or Sam (McCallum)," explains Wilder.
"We're not expecting Ben to be crashing forward all the time but I think the balance he gives us is great.
"To have a left-footer there, I've always been a big advocate. A right-footer just naturally chops a third of the pitch off. He can come out and deliver good balls from there.
"Even leading up to the first game (of Wilder's third spell as manager, at home to Charlton Athletic), the dilemma from a fitness point of view was how would Ben last?
"I was really tempted to stick him in and in hindsight I possibly should have because he would have given us calmness and experience in a ridiculously frantic game.
"As soon as the final whistle went, my chat towards the Oxford game was, 'I've got to Ben Mee in the team.'
"From Ben's point of view it's more of a concentration situation, using his head and how to defend different scenarios.
"In 275 Premier League games he's played against some decent players, some quick ones, some smart ones, some physical ones and he's found a way to put in really top-class performances.
"It's maybe a little bit different playing at the top of the pitch, especially for Liverpool competition-wise (as Ings did).
"Managing the minutes and the loads is key. And being professional in their preparation is key – both of them are fabulous professionals.
"They'll be doing the right things away from here, which is just as important as what work they do here.
"Maybe the lifestyle took a little bit of a toll on me towards the back end, of my career. That's why I ended up in the basement in Division Four!"
Another trip across the Pennines will provide a real test, not least because Preston are managed by Heckingbottom – Wilder's under-21 coach late in his first spell as manager, then temporary replacement. Later Wilder succeeded the man from Barnsley as Blades manager.
"It's a tough schedule, especially the two games away from home," comments Wilder.
"But we've taken huge positives from the first two games. The belief is growing, performances are getting better. The results, obviously, are getting better. But no special formula – determination, application, preparation, belief, sticking to the process, not getting carried away."
They are exactly what the man in the home dugout will demand.
"I certainly wouldn't have brought someone into my organisation who didn't have the same values and culture as I've got," says Wilder.
"I thought it was a shoo-in for Hecky to take the job when I left. He took over a good group (later) and added his bit. He was incredibly unfortunate not to go up first season (2021-22) and nailed it in the second.
"The area we've been brought up in might have something to do with it.
"He played for the dark side (Sheffield Wednesday), which sometimes goes a little bit under the radar but I think he wiped out all that by achieving what he did for the football club."
The game comes too soon for Gustavo Hamer. Oliver Arblaster is recovering from a far more severe knee injury, but Wilder dangled the carrot that he might be fit to play at Hillsborough on November 23.