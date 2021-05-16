Ratings: How Sheffield United players fared at Everton

History maker: Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, left, celebrates with his team-mates after his goal at Goodison Park.

Ramsdale: Produced two wonderful saves before the break to deny Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin. Had a smile on his face, which was good to see. 8

Basham: Harshly booked for a challenge on Digne. Produced an excellent challenge to get in the way of Rodriguez's goalbound drive. This was the Basham of old. 8

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Egan: Organised his defence and was committed and resolute. 8

Robinson: Terrific contribution in the build-up to United's goal. Everton claimed a penalty when a ball hit his arm in the first half, but VAR did not award it. 7

Baldock: Got through a spate of work down the right. 7

Osborn: Heavily involved from the off and played his part in Jebbison's goal. A bundle of energy. 8

Norwood: Kept United ticking over and got joy in the first half at times. 7

Fleck: Went close with a rising first-half shot and had some good contributions. 7

Stevens: Pushed forward when the chance arose and was tidy and effective in his work. 7

McGoldrick: Linked play nicely as he does. Almost scored a killer second. 7

Jebbison: Was afforded a moment that he will never, ever forget as he made history in the process. Aged 17 years and 309 days, he became the youngest player in Premier League history to score on his first start in the competition. 8