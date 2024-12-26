Ratings: One 4 and plenty of 5s and low scores for Sheffield United players in Championship game with Burnley
Cooper: His goal was breached at Bramall Lane for the first time in 15 hours. Little chance with either. 6
Gilchrist: Too much space down his side for Brownhill’s goal and conceded the foul which led to second goal. 4
Souttar: Got in the way of most things in first half, second period was tougher and he hobbled off late on. Booked. 5
Robinson: Solid enough in fairness. 6
Burrows: Not too much impact offensively. 5
Souza: Sacrificed at half-time for Davies. 5
Peck: Couldn’t dictate against good opponents. 5
Brewster: Operated as the ‘ten’. Couldn’t get into the game. 5
O’Hare: Played out on the right. One of many who didn’t have the best of afternoons. 5
Hamer: Booked for a wild first-half challenge. Tried to get Blades going in second half. 6
Moore: Quiet. But little to feed off in fairness. 5
Substitutes: T Davies (Souza 46) 6.
Ahmedhodzic (Gilchrist 72) 6.
Brooks (Brewster 73) 6.
One (O’Hare 82) 6.
Not used: A Davies, McCallum, Baptiste, Marsh, Blacker.
