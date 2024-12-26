Ratings: One 4 and plenty of 5s and low scores for Sheffield United players in Championship game with Burnley

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 16:55 GMT
HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Boxing Day’s Championship home game against Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: His goal was breached at Bramall Lane for the first time in 15 hours. Little chance with either. 6

Gilchrist: Too much space down his side for Brownhill’s goal and conceded the foul which led to second goal. 4

Souttar: Got in the way of most things in first half, second period was tougher and he hobbled off late on. Booked. 5

Sheffield United's Tom Davies (left) and Burnley's Josh Brownhill battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.
Sheffield United's Tom Davies (left) and Burnley's Josh Brownhill battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Robinson: Solid enough in fairness. 6

Burrows: Not too much impact offensively. 5

Souza: Sacrificed at half-time for Davies. 5

Peck: Couldn’t dictate against good opponents. 5

Brewster: Operated as the ‘ten’. Couldn’t get into the game. 5

O’Hare: Played out on the right. One of many who didn’t have the best of afternoons. 5

Hamer: Booked for a wild first-half challenge. Tried to get Blades going in second half. 6

Moore: Quiet. But little to feed off in fairness. 5

Substitutes: T Davies (Souza 46) 6.

Ahmedhodzic (Gilchrist 72) 6.

Brooks (Brewster 73) 6.

One (O’Hare 82) 6.

Not used: A Davies, McCallum, Baptiste, Marsh, Blacker.

