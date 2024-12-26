Ratings: One 4 and plenty of 5s and low scores for Sheffield United players in Championship game with Burnley

HERE are the Sheffield United player ratings from Boxing Day’s Championship home game against Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Cooper: His goal was breached at Bramall Lane for the first time in 15 hours. Little chance with either. 6

Gilchrist: Too much space down his side for Brownhill’s goal and conceded the foul which led to second goal. 4

Souttar: Got in the way of most things in first half, second period was tougher and he hobbled off late on. Booked. 5

Sheffield United's Tom Davies (left) and Burnley's Josh Brownhill battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Robinson: Solid enough in fairness. 6

Burrows: Not too much impact offensively. 5

Souza: Sacrificed at half-time for Davies. 5

Peck: Couldn’t dictate against good opponents. 5

Brewster: Operated as the ‘ten’. Couldn’t get into the game. 5

O’Hare: Played out on the right. One of many who didn’t have the best of afternoons. 5

Hamer: Booked for a wild first-half challenge. Tried to get Blades going in second half. 6

Moore: Quiet. But little to feed off in fairness. 5

Substitutes: T Davies (Souza 46) 6.

Ahmedhodzic (Gilchrist 72) 6.

Brooks (Brewster 73) 6.

One (O’Hare 82) 6.