Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Sheffield United and some of their Championship rivals

Sheffield United are back in action on Wednesday night away at Sunderland as they look to return to winning ways. The Blades lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town this weekend.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side remain 2nd in the table. Here is a look at some of the latest Championship transfer news and rumours...

Sheffield United man wanted

Sheffield United starlet Iliman Ndiaye is apparently on the radar of Premier League trio Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham, according to a report by The Sun. The Senegal international has been in great form this season and has scored 12 goals in all competitions.

Stoke City eye target

Stoke City are ‘keen’ on a summer swoop for Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The Potters could throw a lifeline in the second tier for the former Nottingham Forest man if the Seasiders are relegated to League One.

Blackpool winger eyed

Blackpool winger Owen Dale is wanted on a permanent basis by loan club Portsmouth, as per The News. The 24-year-old has started every game since John Mousinho took over at Fratton Park.

Sunderland set sights on striker

Sunderland are said to be interested in a loan move for Manchester United striker Joe Hugill for the next campaign, according to The Sun. The Black Cats have identified the youngster as a target for the next transfer window.

Norwich City stopper departs