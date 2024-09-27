Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder on 'sliding doors' moments which meant he was not destined for Portsmouth

FOOTBALL is full of sliding doors moments as Chris Wilder can vouch for.

He takes his Sheffield United side to Portsmouth on Saturday and his respect for the hosts will endure whatever happens at Fratton Park.

During his time at Northampton Town, he labelled them as ‘proper club’ following a classy gesture on the final day of the 2015-16 campaign, which started with Pompey players giving his Cobblers’ side a guard of honour to recognise their League Two title success.

Although if things had been different, he could have been in the home dug-out and not the away one on that day on the south coast.

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Just under two-and-a-half years earlier, Wilder, then at Oxford United, was short-listed for the vacant Blues post.

The job would ultimately go to Richie Barker, current Derby County and long-time number two to Paul Warne at Rotherham United.

Shortly afterwards, Wilder moved to Northampton. That aforesaid date at Pompey at the end of 15-16 proved his last game at the helm. His first spell in charge of boyhood club Blades commenced not too long after.

More recently in early 2023, Wilder, out of work after leaving Middlesbrough in the autumn, was again linked with vacant managerial position at Pompey. Shortly afterwards, he joined Watford on a short-term deal.

It’s something he would again have been interested in, but it did not transpire once more.

Today, he makes his first return to Fratton since that fateful day with Northampton in May 2016. He will again head for the visiting away dressing room.

Wilder recalled: “It was a tough time (behind the scenes) at Oxford and I was in the last six months of my contract.

"We were near the top of the league and I spoke to the (Oxford) chairman about it at the time and he didn’t want to offer me a contract or speak to me about it around Christmas time. So I think I knew my time was up there and ended up going to Northampton.

"At that period of time, it was something that when I went to speak to them (Portsmouth), then I would have been interested. But there it is, sliding doors and all stuff like that.”

On being linked with the club in early ‘23, he commented: "Even when I left Middlesbrough, there was a little bit of inaccuracy about the Watford situation. I was there for 10 games and was only going to be there for 10 games at the start.

"Would I have got my ‘hands dirty’ speaking to Portsmouth? Most definitely. Because you have seen the likes of Ipswich, Portsmouth and Sunderland - and Sheffield United in being in League One - and where they can go."

John Mourinho is the figure who would lead the Fratton outfit back to the second tier after a 12-year absence and while the Pompey chimes have not yet rang out to herald a league win so far in 2024-25, the football antennae of Wilder is alive to the prospect of that happening if the attitude of his Blades side is not spot-on tomorrow.

In fairness, it has been all season so far.

After just six games, 18 places and nine points separate both sides. Wilder believes there are mitigating factors for Pompey’s slow start, with a horrendous opening run of fixtures being principal among them.

He is understandably hoping that it continues this weekend, but is also circumspect.

Wilder added: "There’s that feeling in football - rightly so - that it’s an incredibly passionate club and a working man’s club. The area is (for) dockers and it’s working class and they want to see their team have a go.

"If you give them something to shout about, they will shout about it.

"I cannot control the opposition, but know they are a fantastic football club and the manager has had success in his first job.

"The narrative will be a team coming out of the Premier League and a team coming up. We have got to show all our qualities and be aware if we are not right – or on it - and show that consistency in attitude, then we can get hurt.

"I don’t want us to drop our standards which have been exceptionally high since the first minute at Preston.”

Fates have also decreed that Andre Dozzell, on trial with the Blades in the summer, will step out for the hosts and not the visitors.

Wilder was impressed by what he saw from Dozzell amid suggestions that coaching staff were keen to offer him a deal ahead of a decision being made to allow him to secure a contract elsewhere.

Wilder said: "Andre did really well here and we did talk. But there was something on the table for him at Portsmouth and he took it, so I’ve absolutely no issue with that. It was his decision and he’s joined a really good football club."