SHEFFIELD United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed that captain and key midfielder Ollie Arblaster will sit out a second successive Championship game and miss the weekend trip to Portsmouth.

Highly-regarded England under-20 player Arblaster was not involved in last weekend’s win over Derby County after picking up an ankle injury in training.

He will again not feature this weekend, with Wilder currently having no idea on the timescale of his absence.

On whether he has a chance of featuring at Fratton Park, Wilder confirmed: “No, he hasn’t. It’s an ongoing situation, so we miss him.

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

Sheffield United midfielder Ollie Arblaster. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images.

"It’s part and parcel of what the game is all about, so we have to deal with it and I thought we dealt with it admirably last Saturday against Derby.

"There’s no idea on the timescale.”

Better news has seen Jack Robinson and Tom Davies return to the training ground at Shirecliffe this week.

The pair will be reintegrated back into the first-team group with a view on them being back in contention by mid-autumn, possibly.

Wilder continued: “They have both been introduced back into training, so we are delighted with both of those boys.

"They have got a huge part to play with us this season. Everybody knows about Jack and his influence around the place and what he does from a playing point of view.

"And Tom Davies; we have in no way seen anything like what he can produce and we will be absolutely delighted when we get them back fully integrated into the first-team group. Two massive players coming back into the group who will no doubt help us to try and win games of football.

"Tom is going to have two or three weeks back training and then a mini pre-season. Everybody has got to understand that as well.

"When players go away for the summer, they are usually pretty fit and conditioned and go away and come back and need four or five weeks of pre-season training.

"Especially for Tom, in missing all of pre-season - and maybe not so long for Jack - we are looking at maybe the next international break and the back end of that.