Sheffield United boss on a 'tough period' as his side fail to cash in on Leeds United and Burnley dropping points after Sunderland loss
The injury-hit Blades' tough Christmas and New Year period continued with defeat on Wearside, with Sunderland now just two points behind Wilder's third-placed side.
United spurned a great chance to take the lead at the Stadium of Light with keeper Anthony Patterson blocking Keiffer Moore's penalty after Luke O'Nien was penalised for fragging the Welsh international back.
Eliezer Mayenda gave the home side a 27th-minute lead after the visitors switched off, but United soon levelled when O'Nien headed it into his own net.
However, the Black Cats quickly regained the advantage when Wilson Isidor fired home after more loose play from the Blades.
There were no further goals with Sunderland being the big winners on a day which saw Leeds United and Burnley drop points.
Wilder, whose side are level on points with second-placed Burnley and three adrift of leaders Leeds, said: "The players went until the end and we all thought we'd take something from the game. I can't be too critical of the players, they're giving everything.
"It's a tough period. It's been an interesting day in the Championship, so we have to take it on the chin and move quickly forward.
"We had a big moment after 15 minutes to put us in control of the game, didn't take that and then two really poor mistakes from our point of view.
"In terms of the goals we conceded, that was very uncharacteristic for us and I've got to say congratulations to the manager and the players of Sunderland because they defended with their lives in the last 10, 15 minutes.
"We just didn't find that bit of quality that we should have found. It wasn't for the want of trying, I thought the attitude of the team was good."
