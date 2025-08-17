SHEFFIELD UNITED manager Ruben Selles admitted some supporters may already be losing patience with him after just three games in charge following a lifeless 1-0 defeat at Swansea City.

The Spaniard saw his side slump to a third consecutive loss, with a Carabao Cup defeat sandwiched between Championship reverses, to leave the Blades rooted to the bottom of the table.

Their muted display at Swansea came without a single shot on target.

The decisive moment came in the 66th minute when Brazilian winger Ronald struck from the edge of the area after being set up by substitute Melker Widell.

The result turned up the heat on Selles, whose tenure has opened with a 4-1 home thrashing by Bristol City, a cup exit to Birmingham and now a toothless display in south Wales.

“We need to find our platform, but it’s the nature of football,” said Selles when asked if he feared supporters would turn on him.

“We know how it works and I can ask them to be calm. But they are going to tell me, probably, ‘F*** off’ – something like that, no?

“It’s how you say in English? Sorry for my English, but I didn’t know any better way to express that one.”

UNDER PRESSURE: Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles (centre) walks off the pitch with his players after defeat to Swansea City. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Selles, previously in charge of Southampton, Reading and Hull City, faced scepticism when appointed in June after the sacking of Chris Wilder.

While some expected a period of transition, few predicted three straight defeats with seven goals conceded.

“We are going to be honest, we are going to work hard, we are going to persist in what we do and we are going to give it our absolute 100 per cent,” he said.

“At some point the situation will turn and we will start to win football matches.

KEY MOMENT: Swansea City's Ronald (right) celebrates scoring what proved to be the winning goial against Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: Nigel French/PA

“That’s as much as I can say, but everyone is free to feel what they want to feel.”

On the pitch, the Blades looked disjointed and uninspired, with star midfielder Gustavo Hamer cutting a frustrated figure and even exchanged words with angry fans at full-time.

The Blades looked vulnerable in the opening period, which was dominated by Swansea, with debutant loan signing Malick Yalcouye at the heart of their efforts in midfield.

After the home side saw a first-minute effort from Josh Tymon whistle past a post, the best opportunity of the half fell to Yalcouye.

The Ivory Coast Under-23 international collided with Djibril Soumare but recovered quickly to race towards goal.

But Yalcouye delayed his shot, which was blocked, before Ronald’s follow-up was saved by Michael Cooper.

The Blades applied some concerted pressure and ended the first half on top, but it was Swansea who seized back the initiative after the break.

After they saw appeals for a penalty turned down, they did break the deadlock.= in the 66th minute when Ronald started a counter-attack from halfway and ound substitute Widell. The Swede tried to thread the ball into the box, but instead it fell invitingly back to Ronald, who clipped a right-footed shot past Cooper from 20 yards.

United sent on Tom Cannon and Andre Brooks to try and salvage something late on, but Swansea held firm.

Swansea City: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, G Franco, Galbraith, Ronald (Fulton 90), Yalcouye (Widell 62), Eom (Inoussa 62), Cullen (Wales 90). Unused substitutes: Fisher, Vipotnik, Casey, Cooper, S Parker.

Sheffield United: Cooper, Seriki, Bindon, Robinson, Burrows, Hamer, Soumare (Brooks 76), Peck, O'Hare, Campbell (Cannon 62), Barry (One 76). Unused substitutes: A Davies, McCallum, Ukaki, Curtis, Norrington-Davies, Hampson.