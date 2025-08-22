Sheffield United boss Ruben Selles on transfer breakthroughs - and making contingencies regarding any more outgoings

AFTER a painfully slow summer window in terms of incomings, Sheffield United are finally poised for some much-needed breakthroughs.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Significant progress has seen the Blades line up moves for York-born defender Ben Godfrey, on a season-long loan from Atalanta, and Swedish centre-half Nils Zatterstrom, set to join in a £2.8milion deal from Malmo – as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

If all goes well, both deals could be completed before the noon registration deadline on Friday, allowing them to potentially be involved in the Championship home game against Millwall on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Blades chief Ruben Selles, it would represent the most timely of dual developments.

Ben Godfrey has found opportunities limited since his move from Everton to Atalanta.

United also have an active interest in another defender in Japhet Tanganga, whose club visit Bramall Lane this weekend.

A decision regarding former Burnley stalwart and current free agent Ben Mee, 35, who has been training with the Blades, is likely next week.

A week on from candidly acknowledging that inward recruitment had 'not been good enough' - while accepting his share of the blame on that count - positive action is being taken as the window approaches its final full week of trading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On what has changed, Selles, awaiting his first Championship victory in charge after two successive defeats at the start of 2025-26, said: "The fact that the transfer window is arriving to an end is one of the factors.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea. Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire.

"We've got aligning with the players we wanted and the different things we need to go to make a deal like the financials, the player, age and situation came together in the last 10 days.

"It has adapted and become more clear and direct and it has made us more effective.

"It was explained and expressed by myself (before) as I am the one in front of you (media) and I think it was needed from inside also. It was not from me, but all the parts who had something to say."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it promises to be a busy final 10 days of the window for United, with the focus being on incomings, making contingency plans should the club be tabled with an offer they cannot simply refuse regarding any more leading players is something that Selles must also undertake.

Speculation continues to persist regarding the futures of talismanic midfielder Gustavo Hamer and goalkeeper Michael Cooper in particular and is unlikely to go away ahead of the September 1 deadline, while other key players are also not short of admirers.

Naturally, Selles does not want any such sales, but experience has taught him to be pragmatic about these situations.

He continued: "Of course. I think we have already lost a lot of players from the line-up last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we do it (again), it needs to be something in the line of the statistical vision of the club.

“The target is not to sell anyone. That is the idea and that is what we want.

"But I will never say never because there are some situations, especially in the last days of the window.