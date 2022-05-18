Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp brands Nottingham Forest fan a 'scumbag' after assault that left him needing stitches

Sharp required stitches after a fan ran onto the pitch and headbutted the United striker with his back turned. Several Forest supporters invaded the pitch following their side's victory.

Nottinghamshire police swiftly launched an investigation into the incident at the City Ground and the service is continuing to work with both clubs following the arrest.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with this incident. He remains in custody and will be questioned by officers.

“Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. We have spoken to the player concerned and we are working with both clubs who are supporting us with our investigation.”

Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom was visibly angered by the incident, saying afterwards: "We watch every TV game and there are always things thrown on the pitch, fan invasions and the commentators, especially the ex-players, are always talking about the safety of the players but nothing's ever been done.

"Bill was minding his own business off the pitch, trying to get our players away. He was blindsided, it was cowardly.

ARREST MADE: Several fans invaded the pitch at Nottingham Forest at full time. Picture: Getty Images.

"He was knocked to the ground (and needed) stitches, he was shook up. How can our safety be put at risk like that in our place of work?

"It's a prison sentence waiting to happen. Something will be done about it."

Forest have condemned the incident and said in a statement they will “will work with the authorities to locate the individual” and the offender will be subject to “a life ban” from the club.

The Professional Footballers’ Association denounced it as a “senseless assault”.

BILLY SHARP: Required stitches after being headbutted. Picture: Getty Images.

Sharp called the man a “scumbag” who “ruined an unbelievable night of football”. Posting on Twitter on Wednesday morning, the 36-year-old said: “One mindless idiot ruined what was an unbelievable night of football.

“Congratulations to Nottingham Forest on their victory and good luck in the final. As an ex-Forest player I will not let one scumbag ruin my respect for the Forest fans.