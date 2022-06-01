Expensive deal: Sander Berg cost the Blades £23m and they might be tempted to cash in if the right offer comes along. Picture: Darren Staples / Sportimage

Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis insists they do not have to sell players before they can buy this summer, and have two offers on the table for new players.

One of those is to a free agent but the other is a bid as they look to strengthen their squad after falling short of promotion in the Championship play-offs.

There has had to be some cutting of costs since relegation from the Premier League and the parachute payment received last season will be smaller this, but with players such as David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset released and loans at an end, Bettis insists there is no pressure to sell prize assets such as Sander Berge to fund incomings.

On his way: David McGoldrick left Sheffield Utd at the end of last season. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“We do not sit here and say, ‘We need to sell X in order to survive,’” confirmed the chief executive. “We’re saying we want to go again for next season with a limited sum of investment.

“We’ve got one offer in at the moment for a permanent (transfer) with a fee being paid and if we could, we’d get it done in the next week or so.

“We’ve got another player that’s a free transfer who we’re in talks with and we’re moving that one forward.

“They’re probably the two really getting traction at the moment.

Costly: Loanee Morgan Gibbs-White's success at Bramall Lane probably means he has priced himself out of a possible retur. Picture: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“I think the loan market always takes a bit longer before a manager decides who to let out on loan and the player has to get his head around not playing there next season and not even playing in the Premier League.

“Some of them get scared about playing in the Championship because if they don’t rip it up, they’ll stop being a Premier League player and even at Championship level they’re devaluing themselves. There are some that don’t even want to do it at that point so you have to find ones that back themselves and believe in themselves to come and perform. If they don’t want that, we don’t want them.”

With centre-backs Filip Uremovic and Ben Davies’s loans over, the Blades look light of numbers in the centre of defence, and the departures of McGoldrick and Mousset means they have fewer options up front.

Back-up goalkeeper Adam Davies has been offered a new deal, but they will need to strengthen there too if he declines it.

Promotion aim: Sheffield United chief executive Stephen Bettis, left, and manager Paul Heckingbottom. Picture: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Replacing playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White, who seems certain to be out of their reach after such an impressive season on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers will be the most pressing priority and probably the most difficult task. Just because Bettis says they do not have to sell, does not mean they will not. If they can make their £23m outlay back on Berge they surely will rather than risk having an unhappy player.

“Everyone knows we paid £120m, £130m in the Premier League on players but all of that wasn’t paid immediately so there’s still payments for some of those players that need to be made,” said Bettis. “The reality is, that’s what the parachute payments are for.

“The club at the moment is operating at a profit but if you then start taking those sums into account it’s a negative cashflow. That’s what the parachute payments are there for.

“So there’s not a pressure for Paul to sell and there wasn’t last season. The owner was very clear: keep the core of the squad together but if an offer does come in that we feel is in excess of our valuation of a player, we’ll look at it and Aaron Ramsdale was an example of that. We got to the point where we felt it was too good an offer to turn down.

“And there’s no such thing as a free agent. Young players who run their contracts down are not free - the money’s going to them.

“We will definitely utilise the loan market again.

“I think we’ve used it well historically and I think we’ll be looking again at Premier League clubs.

“I think our reputation with a lot of Premier League clubs is that we take their players, look after them, give them opportunities and they’re happy here.

“Morgan Gibbs-White last season was a prime example, and (Dean) Henderson was another where we utilised the market and it worked really well for us as a club and for the parent club in terms of bringing the player on and enhancing their value.

“We’ll definitely look at the loan market again because that’s where we feel you can get real quality players who can make a big impact on your team.