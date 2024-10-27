It is customary – and correct – when a footballer loses their life to point out how unimportant 22 men kicking a bag of wind around on a patch of grass really is.

But on Saturday at Bramall Lane, it felt like football did matter. Sheffield United got their tributes to the late George Baldock right before and after the game, and did not spoil it with what came in the middle.

It was not the best performance their players will put on all season, but after the emotion they had been through for over a fortnight of waiting for the first home game since Baldock’s death to finally come, it was an impressively controlled and characterful win.

Once Tyrese Campbell added to Kieffer Moore's goal 50 minutes in, the result was never in doubt. Sloppiness crept in at 2-0 but you felt had Stoke City scored, the Blades would have dug down for something extra.

As it was, they were running on fumes. A blank midweek is a Godsend, certainly for manager Chris Wilder who has looked drained as the dignified face of a club which is hurting, few if any more than the man who brought Baldock into it for the best years of his footballing career and had to make the call for him to move on when the club needed to in the summer.

The caricature of a gruff South Yorkshireman who calls a spade a spade and his goalkeeper far worse after a costly mistake is just one of many layers to one of English football's best managers. Empathy is no longer an optional extra to achieve that status, if it ever was.

Wilder was brought back to the club 10 months ago to oversee a second cultural revolution. Baldock was hugely influential in driving the first after others kick-started in League One. He did so with a will to win that earned him the nickname "Furious George".

He would have been more furious had he known the Blades would go from unbeaten in the Championship to losing three matches on the trot after his death aged 31.

REMEMBERED: Supporters pass a George Baldock "surfer flag" they paid for around the Bramall Lane Kop

One of the things Wilder, the Sheffield-born fan who captained his team, wanted to reinstall was a sense of what it means to wear the red-and-white stripes not only to those steeped in the club like him, but those who fell in love with it late like the boy from Buckingham with Greek ancestry. It makes celebrating those who epitomise Sheffield United steel essential.

There was a symmetry to Baldock's old wing-back partner Enda Stevens playing for Stoke, and so being able to lay a wreath on their behalf, as Wilder did for his club.

It felt like the only people in the ground not applauding a video of Baldock on the big screen were those passing a giant "surfer flag" bearing his image along the Kop, paid for by fans with over £1,600 surplus for the Blades Memory Club and the children of another of their own, supporter Jonny Gasgoine.

It would be wrong to say Bramall Lane fell absolutely silent for a minute but most of the pockets of noise came from supporters under the stands presumably unaware of what was happening, and those shushing a few unavoidable morons.

ON A HIGH: Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring his first goal for Sheffield United

The Blades held their pre-match huddle not in the middle of the pitch, but the right wing-back position.

At full-time they lapped the ground holding a No 2 Baldock shirt like a religious icon, posing for a photo in front of the Kop with it.

The DJ played David Bowie's Starman, the song adapted into Baldock's and aired all day, then a Beautiful South track pulled midway through for another rendition.

Somewhere in the middle of it all was a game of football.

BREAKTHROUGH: Alfie Gilchrist fires the shot Kieffer Moore redirected for Sheffield United's opening goal

Having lost at Leeds United and Middlesbrough – tough places to play when minds are right and batteries full – a win was needed on a pragmatic level. For Moore to score his second Blades goal and Campbell his first was important too.

That he was so defensive when a reporter mentioned Moore's form in a question spoke volumes.

"His form's been good. He's a team player," he snapped back.

But Moore only touched the ball 11 times in 78 minutes at Middlesbrough. Some strikers can be passengers in games if they score, but not a targetman like Moore.

"Good" became "Okay", then "I'm not saying he's been outstanding."

DIGNIFIED: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder pays his and his club's respects to George Baldock before the game against Stoke City

So cleverly redirecting a shot from current No 2 Alfie Gilchrist past Viktor Johansson was doubly important, getting the Blades into a game where little had happened yet.

They went on to dominate without scoring again until a sliding Ben Gibson inadvertently controlled Harry Souttar's misplaced pass for Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Campbell spun on the winger's ball and put it under Johansson.

The Blades were back to winning and to clean sheets. Somewhere, waiting in the sky, a wing-back was a bit less furious and a proud football club had shown what it is all about.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Gilchrist (Shackleton 76), Souttar, Ahmedhodzic, Burrows; Rak-Sakyi (Brooks 63), Arblaster, Souza; O'Hare (McCallum 76); Campbell (Brewster 63), Moore (Peck 90+3). Unused substitutes: Robinson, Faxon, Seriki, One.

Stoke City: Johansson; Tchamadeu (Vidigal 87), Wilmot, Phillips, Gibson (Bocat 63), Stevens; Moran, Burger (Seko 76), Koumas; Manhoef; Cannon (Bae Junho HT). Unused substitutes: Rose, Bonham, Ennis, Thompson, Tezgel.