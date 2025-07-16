Tom Davies is set to miss Sheffield United's pre-season fixtures for the third summer running as midfield injuries threaten to leave them light for the start of the season unless new faces can be added.

With Jamie Shackleton also set to miss out for four to six weeks – again, he missed last summer’s pre-season – due to a back/hamstring problem the Blades are light on bodies in central midfield after selling Vinicius Souza to Wolfsburg.

Sydie Peck missed the Blades' opening pre-season, a 6-2 win at York City, with a minor ankle injury. Callum O'Hare played deeper than usual alongside youngster Billy Blacker in central midfield. Jefferson Cacerers and Gustavo Hamer played there in the second half.

“Sydie picked up a late injury, so he has not been able to start pre-season with us,” said new manager Ruben Selles. “He has been training, but it was more about building him up, and hopefully, he will be involved in the next game.

“With Tom Davies, it is a little bit different. He got an injury in Girona (on the Blades' pre-season camp), and so we expect him to be out for some weeks. He will be back in approximately a month.

“He’s unlucky. The way we do things and the way we try to perform demands a lot from the players. And with Tom, the most important thing is that he recovers well and when he comes back, he stays healthy for the rest of the season.”

Davies’ is a back problem which has also affected his calf.

Peck is expected to be available at Rotherham United on Saturday.

INJURY BLOW: Sheffield United's Tom Davies (right) (Image: Jessica Hornby / Sportimage)

Oliver Arblaster is back in training after anterior cruciate ligament damage to his knee in November's Steel City derby, but is not due to make his playing return until September's international break.

The Championship club will be very aware they need to be careful with Arblaster on his return from such a long lay-off, with minor niggles as the body readjusts commonplace.

Davies joined as a free agent from Everton in the summer of 2023 with a chequered injury record and has not been able to complete a pre-season since.

The 27-year-old has started just eight matches for the Blades, all in the league. Former Leeds midfielder Shackleton had a troubled debut campaign, starting just two Championship matches, and coming off the bench for 10 more, the last of them in mid-December.

LONG LAY-OFF: Oliver Arblaster (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

So far on-loan centre-back Tyler Bindon is the only senior player the Blades have added to their squad this summer. They have until 7pm on September 1 to add to their squad but they have five matches before then, starting with the Championship visit of Bristol City on August 9.

The Blades continue to be linked with a loan move for Aston Villa's Louie Barry, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selles' Hull City, but was restricted by injury to two starts and two substitute appearances.

They are one of a number of Championship suitors for the 22-year-old forward.

They have also been linked with a fourth artificial intelligence-led signing under owners COH Sports, who took over before Christmas.

Bulgaria has provided two such signings – Christian Nwachukwu and Ehije Ukaki – with entrepeneur and former poker player James Bond heavily involved in the data-led approach owning a minority stake in Septembri Sofia. Mihail Polendakov, an 18-year-old defender who plays for the Bulgarian First League club, is said to be next on their shopping list.

The AI signings were a big bone of contention which contributed to the departure of manager Chris Wilder in June.