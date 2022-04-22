The Blades have been in negotiations with their captain and top-scorer for some time, with both parties stressing they wanted Sharp to stay with the club he supported as a boy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That suggested a new deal, rather than the Blades simply exercising their option to extend the deal by 12 months, but that is what has happened.

EXTENSION: Sheffield United's Billy Sharp

Such is Sharp's importance to the team and the club as a whole that the news is a big boost ahead of the final three matches of the season. The 36-year-old is expected to play a part in them having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom spoke of Sharp's hunger to keep playing for "his" club and Sharp backed that up by already talking about trying to earn another contract.

"Billy has the hunger to keep playing and scoring goals and fortunately it is for his club," said the manager. "I'm looking forward to working with him for another year and taking full advantage of it.

"He brings a lot to the club, both on and off the pitch, he's a leader and a fantastic example to the younger strikers at the club."

Amongst his numerous records, Sharp this season broke the record for most goals in the Championship, but some of those he has nudged ahead of during the campaign remain active so he will need to keep scoring to retain it for long.

"Like I said when I signed my last deal, I want to knuckle down, work even harder and earn the next one," said Sharp. "I feel there is plenty more in me and it is up to me to show that. The immediate aim is for a few more goals this season, carry on next season, contribute to the team to get us results and although I hit 37 next year, I still feel I've got a few more years left in me."

This is Sharp's third spell at the club for whom he has scored 126 goals in 331 appearances in all competitions. He joined for a third time when they were at a low ebb in League One, but was a key part of the team which came up through the pyramid to ninth in the Premier League in 2019-20, before being relegated the following season.

The Blades are currently sixth in the Championship, hoping to return to the top flight via the play-offs but their campaign has stuttered slightly without Sharp since March's international break. He injured his hamstring in the final match before it, at home to Barnsley.

Put simply, they have no one else who can match his dependability as a finisher.

Add in his talismanic role as someone emblematic of the club and what it stands for, and the news he will be staying for at least 12 more months is a huge boost to morale, as was Thursday's news that he is expected to play a part against Cardiff City on Thursday, one of three remaining regular-season games to secure a play-off spot.

In all, Sharp has 264 career goals in 647 appearances for Rushden and Diamonds, Scunthorpe United, Doncaster Rovers, Southampton, Nottingham Forest, Reading, Leeds United and his hometown club.