Sheffield United are set to reappoint Chris Wilder as manager less than four months after sacking him but what is the task facing him on his return?

Having come so close under Wilder in May's Championship play-off final, promotion back to the Premier League is the Blades' over-riding priority but their gamble on Ruben Selles to deliver it spectacularly backfired.

Here, in numbers, is the task from this point onwards:

0 – points won in Ruben Selles' five league games as manger; they also went out of the League Cup

1 – goal scored in the league this season, the lowest in the Championship

12 – conceded, the joint worst with Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers

41 – Championship games left to play in 2025-26

123 – points available

BACK AGAIN: Chris Wilder has already had two spell as manager of Sheffield United (Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

45% – of the broadcast revenue handed to each Premier League club that Sheffield United will receive in their second and last parachute payment, an estimated £40m

£8m – estimated solidarity payment the Blades will receive instead if they are still in next season's Championship

5 – promotions won by Wilder as a manager – 1 from the Championship (in 2019)

12 – new senior players signed since Wilder's sacking – plus, controversially, a couple of artificial intelligence-scouted development players

POINTLESS: Ruben Selles is the only Sheffield United manager, apart from caretakers never to win a game - he could not draw one either (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

6 – members of the starting XI in May's Championship play-off final no longer at Bramall Lane

13 – points headstart to leaders Middlesbrough; 12 to second-placed Stoke City

9 – point gap to the play-off places

2 – average number of points Sheffield United won under Wilder last season (they started on -2 because of past financial issues)

PROMOTION-WINNER: Chris Wilder (draped in flag) and his Sheffield United players celebrate winning promotion to the 2019-20 Premier Leaguer, where they finished ninth (Image: George Wood/Getty Images)

82 – points the Blades will finish on if he can repeat that ratio this season

1 – the number of teams to have won automatic promotion from the Championship with 82 points (Hull City in 2012-13) since the turn of the millennium

73.5 – average number of points needed to reach the Championship play-offs this century