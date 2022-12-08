Sheffield United manager and Middlesbrough FC rival vying for Championship monthly award

SHEFFIELD UNITED chief Paul Heckingbottom and Middlesbrough counterpart Michael Carrick are among the contenders for the Championship manager of the month award for November following their side's strong form ahead of the World Cup hiatus.

Three wins from four games ahead of the break ensured that Heckingbottom's Blades were well positioned in the top two prior to the break.

November saw United post away victories at Bristol City and Cardiff City and record a statement win over promotion rivals Burnley at Bramall Lane.

Carrick's Boro side crowned a fine run of form under the former Manchester United, Spurs and England midfielder with a head-turning success at Norwich City prior to the World Cup.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom.

It was the Teessiders' third successive away win in the first half of November, with Carrick's side taking 10 points from a possible 12 last month.

Along with victories at Norwich, Boro also triumphed at Hull City and Blackpool.

Ex-Huddersfield Town head coach Carlos Corberan is also among the nominees after an impressive start to his tenure at West Brom.

Under the Spaniard, the rejuvenated Baggies' recorded three wins and clean sheets from successive games versus Blackpool, QPR and Stoke City to pull away from the drop zone.

Another ex Terriers chief in Coventry City's Mark Robins is also on the shortlist.

Robins, whose other clubs include Rotherham United and Barnsley, saw his Sky Blues side record a perfect four wins out of four in November, without conceding a goal with victories arriving against Blackburn Rovers, Watford, Wigan Athletic and QPR.

Meanwhile, in-form Boro striker Chuba Akpom - handed a deeper role by Carrick since taking charge - is on the shortlist for the players' Championship award for November after three goals and two assists last month.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley, formerly of Leeds United, Sunderland attacking midfielder Amad Diallo and Coventry striker Viktor Gyokeres are also on the list.The award winners will be announced on Friday morning.

