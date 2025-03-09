ALL the Championship title rivals have their super-strengths – for Leeds United it is the depth of their squad, for Burnley their incredible defensive record. Sheffield United's is their ability to win tight games.

It will matter all the more as the season’s finale comes into view, and matches are only likely to get tighter.

With the hosts the better team, Saturday's visit of Preston North End ought not to have fallen into that category. Blades manager Chris Wilder will tell you it did not.

"I didn't think the performance really matched the scoreline," he argued, with just cause.

Even so, this was another game of tight margins, the 14th in this season's Championship the Blades have won by one goal. It is as many as Burnley and Leeds combined, and the latter have really not pulled their weight in that respect, chipping in with just four.

It could have been different.

Firstly it could have been different had Tyrese Campbell not messed up the Gustavo Hamer cross which deflected to him free at the far post with plenty of thinking time. It was an acute angle, but a striker of the quality he later showcased should not have put it into the side netting.

Maybe that would have opened the floodgates to a comfortable home win but instead it allowed Preston to run the clock down in the way their manager Paul Heckingbottom regularly complained about visiting teams doing at Bramall Lane when he was in the home dugout.

CHANCES: Sydie Peck goes close for Sheffield United (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

The Blades huffed and puffed after that, a Ben Brereton Diaz delivery nearly turned into an own goal, Hamer’s beautiful reverse pass releasing Campbell only for Freddie Woodman to save, a Hamer shot wide, another from 35 yards hitting Ryan Porteous after Woodman came out of his area to deal with Campbell, and the goalkeeper denying Brereton Diaz in a move started by Hamza Choudhury's sharpness of mind after moving into midfield.

But maybe the game could have taken an altogether different course had Leeds loanee Sam Greenwood not hit a post in the 55th minute.

Half-time substitute Femi Seriki, dragged out of position, got his feet in a tangle, allowing former Hull City man Robbie Brady to pick out Greenwood, who could only strike the woodwork from 17 yards.

With a 1-0 lead to defend, what could Preston have done?

THE MOMENT: Tyrese Campbell heads the only goal of the game between Sheffield United and Preston North End (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

A minute later, it was 1-0, but the other way, Campbell attacking a gorgeous curling Harrison Burrows cross like a centre-forward should, getting across Woodman to head in.

Preston buffed up their numbers – seeing more of the ball, more shots, more on target – but their threat was more statistical than actual.

Greenwood, Andrew Hughes and former Blade Ched Evans shot at Cooper, but none really tested him.

At 1-0 there is always scope for a wonder strike or defensive or refereeing blunder. Vinicius Souza came off at half-time, Hamer 77 minutes, with "injuries" – if that is not too strong a word – unlikely to stop them facing Bristol City on Tuesday.

DENIED: Freddie Woodman keeps out Ben Brereton Díaz (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Yet there always seemed to be a serenity about the home players.

"It will look pretty nervy and a pretty tight game, I never really felt that."

The good news for them, if not the heartrates of their supporters, is there will be plenty more to come. The Blades are level on points with Leeds, whose 1-0 defeat at Portsmouth keeps Burnley just two behind.

Play-off-chasing Bristol City are in town on Tuesday, Sunday brings a Steel City derby. Then comes an international break which really starts the clock on the final countdown, eight games to sort things out.

"Everybody tightens up, everybody's got everything to play for," said Wilder. "There'll be teams at the bottom that find results, teams in mid-table trying to get into that play-off group that find results and teams at the top that have to fight tooth and nail to get those results.

TUMBLE: Jack Robinson wins the ball (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"We have shown consistently we've got that attitude to do that and we'll need it right the way through. For me it's going to go to the wire from our position. If it doesn't it's going to be an incredible bonus. We're set in for an almighty battle."

If they lose that battle, it will not be for a lack of bottle.

"I'd like to win 3-0 and make it a little bit more comfortable for the manager and 27,000 Sheffield United supporters but we're not perfect," protested Wilder.

"We're all learning, we're all trying to be better but one thing they have is great spirit and when it gets stuck on us, we have to deal with it."

They did. Again.

Sheffield United: Cooper; Choudhury, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Burrows; Peck, Souza (Seriki HT); Brereton Diaz (Rak-Sakyi 63), O'Hare (Holding 90), Hamer (McCallum 77); Campbell (Cannon 63). Unused substitutes: Brewster, Moore, A Davies, Brooks.

Preston North End: Woodman; Porteous (Ledson 66), Lindsay, Gibson; Thordarson (Whiteman 73); Kesler-Hayden, Potts, Greenwood Brady (Evans 73); Riis, Keane (Hughes 73). Unused substitutes: Cornell, Rodriguez-Gentile, Bauer, Tarry, Carroll.