Sheffield United owners 'in it for the long haul' after offering Chris Wilder support

Sheffield United's owners are "in it for the long haul" according to manager Chris Wilder, and have helped him to deal with the disappointment of missing promotion to the Premier League.

Inevitably after Saturday’s 2-1 Championship play-off final defeat to Sunderland, the contributions of all involved have come under the microscope, with criticism in some quarters of Wilder.

Even before completing their takeover of the club, co-owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy publicly backed Wilder, but it extended beyond that, supporting him in the mid-season transfer market and rewarding him with a new contract which cover the next three seasons.

There seems little prospect of them ripping it up now.

"The owners have been incredibly positive," said Wilder of the support he received before and after Saturday's defeat from the American pair. "They were brilliantly supporting me in January and their words meant a lot to me at the weekend. They're in it for the long haul.

"It's a little bit of a bump in the road. It wasn't something we wanted but we go again and from every low there comes a high."

The seven players signed in the mid-season transfer window had mixed success, but Wilder was happy with the hand he was dealt.

Only five were bought as immediate first-team players, with Christian Nwachukwu and Jefferson Caceres seen as long-term "project" signings driven by artificial intelligence rather than players who would help push the Blades to promotion.

BACKED: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder at Wembley (Image: David Klein / Sportimage)

Harry Clarke failed to convince at right-back but midfielder Hamza Choudhury made the position his own. Rob Holding's experience was important off the field and occasionally on it in seeing out results.

Ben Brereton Diaz's second loan was less successful than his first, but still brought four goals. Tom Cannon, the only buy of the five, was also a Wembley substitute, highlighting how his big-money move from Leicester City failed to come off, producing one goal.