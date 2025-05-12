Sheffield United are heading to Wembley after a 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades matched the 3-0 scoreline from the first leg to make comfortable progress to the Championship play-off final on May 24.

Michael Cooper – a good save to deny George Tanner rounded off a tidy performance 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Choudhury – Haydon Roberts playing so high caused him some problems but he dealt with them well 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – showed his class 7

Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins were barely needed but his defending was right on point 7

Harrison Burrows – played a part in two of the goals, and the way he pushed on in the first half was important tactically 8

Andre Brooks – provided good energy on the right in a rare start 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUPER SUB: Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare celebrates scoring his team's third (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Vinicius Souza – set the standard with two thumping tackles early on and maintained it until his substitution 9

Sydie Peck – full of energy but that first goal still eludes him 7

Gustavo Hamer – his goal took a big deflection but his quality was an ever-present threat to the Robins 7

Kieffer Moore – scored the nerve-settling goal 7

CLOSE: Harrison Burrows rues his luck - but he had a good night (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Tom Cannon – did well to win the corner for Hamer's goal but fired blanks once more 6

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Brooks, 61) – busy from the bench 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Campbell (for Moore, 61) – made Callum O'Hare's goal 6

Callum O'Hare (for Cannon, 61) – made a big impact from the bench, not for the first time recently, and was rewarded with a goal 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Hamer, 72) – made a good chance Peck was unable to keep down 6

Tom Davies (for Souza, 80) – the steady hand in the closing minutes 5