Sheffield United player ratings from the midfielder who set the standards to the substitute who made a big impact

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 12th May 2025, 22:23 BST
Sheffield United are heading to Wembley after a 6-0 aggregate win over Bristol City.

The Blades matched the 3-0 scoreline from the first leg to make comfortable progress to the Championship play-off final on May 24.

Michael Cooper – a good save to deny George Tanner rounded off a tidy performance 7

Hamza Choudhury – Haydon Roberts playing so high caused him some problems but he dealt with them well 7

Anel Ahmedhodzic – showed his class 7

Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins were barely needed but his defending was right on point 7

Harrison Burrows – played a part in two of the goals, and the way he pushed on in the first half was important tactically 8

Andre Brooks – provided good energy on the right in a rare start 7

SUPER SUB: Sheffield United's Callum O'Hare celebrates scoring his team's third (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)placeholder image
Vinicius Souza – set the standard with two thumping tackles early on and maintained it until his substitution 9

Sydie Peck – full of energy but that first goal still eludes him 7

Gustavo Hamer – his goal took a big deflection but his quality was an ever-present threat to the Robins 7

Kieffer Moore – scored the nerve-settling goal 7

CLOSE: Harrison Burrows rues his luck - but he had a good night (Image: Carl Recine/Getty Images)placeholder image
Tom Cannon – did well to win the corner for Hamer's goal but fired blanks once more 6

Substitutes:

Rhian Brewster (for Brooks, 61) – busy from the bench 6

Tyrese Campbell (for Moore, 61) – made Callum O'Hare's goal 6

Callum O'Hare (for Cannon, 61) – made a big impact from the bench, not for the first time recently, and was rewarded with a goal 7

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Hamer, 72) – made a good chance Peck was unable to keep down 6

Tom Davies (for Souza, 80) – the steady hand in the closing minutes 5

Not used: Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, A Davies.

