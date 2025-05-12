Sheffield United player ratings from the midfielder who set the standards to the substitute who made a big impact
The Blades matched the 3-0 scoreline from the first leg to make comfortable progress to the Championship play-off final on May 24.
Michael Cooper – a good save to deny George Tanner rounded off a tidy performance 7
Hamza Choudhury – Haydon Roberts playing so high caused him some problems but he dealt with them well 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – showed his class 7
Jack Robinson – his long throw-ins were barely needed but his defending was right on point 7
Harrison Burrows – played a part in two of the goals, and the way he pushed on in the first half was important tactically 8
Andre Brooks – provided good energy on the right in a rare start 7
Vinicius Souza – set the standard with two thumping tackles early on and maintained it until his substitution 9
Sydie Peck – full of energy but that first goal still eludes him 7
Gustavo Hamer – his goal took a big deflection but his quality was an ever-present threat to the Robins 7
Kieffer Moore – scored the nerve-settling goal 7
Tom Cannon – did well to win the corner for Hamer's goal but fired blanks once more 6
Substitutes:
Rhian Brewster (for Brooks, 61) – busy from the bench 6
Tyrese Campbell (for Moore, 61) – made Callum O'Hare's goal 6
Callum O'Hare (for Cannon, 61) – made a big impact from the bench, not for the first time recently, and was rewarded with a goal 7
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Hamer, 72) – made a good chance Peck was unable to keep down 6
Tom Davies (for Souza, 80) – the steady hand in the closing minutes 5
Not used: Gilchrist, McCallum, Holding, A Davies.