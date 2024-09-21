Sheffield United player ratings: Midfielders share the honours as youngster makes assured full Championship debut

Sheffield United continued their unbeaten start to the Championship season with a 1-0 win over Derby County.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of a game which was tightly contested, but the Blades always looked like coming out on top in.

Michael Cooper – well protected 6

Alfie Gilchrist – got stuck in as usual but substituted early again 6

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Souttar – a typical Souttar performance 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic – back to being a reliable figure in central defence 6

Harrison Burrows – solid at the back, decent deliveries at set pieces 6

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – had a shot deflected onto the crossbar 7

GOAL: Sheffield United's Gustavo Hamer scores the only goal of the game

Sydie Peck – a very tidy midfield display in a competitive game – and he lasted the distance 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vinicius Souza – a captain's performance as he wore the armband for the first time 8

Gutavo Hamer – always involved, he scored a brilliant goal and followed it with a classy celebration 8

Callum O'Hare – not his day, with plenty of heavy touches 5

Kieffer Moore – rough around the edges but an important presence up front 7

Substitutes:

Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, 66) – did well at right-back 6

Andre Brooks (for Rak-Sakyi, 66) – involved in a couple of stoppage-time chances but his passes were just a touch out 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 77) – played a god ball to set up a late counter-attack 6

Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 90+7) – N/A

Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Moore, 90+7) – N/A