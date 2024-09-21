Sheffield United player ratings: Midfielders share the honours as youngster makes assured full Championship debut
Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal of a game which was tightly contested, but the Blades always looked like coming out on top in.
Michael Cooper – well protected 6
Alfie Gilchrist – got stuck in as usual but substituted early again 6
Harry Souttar – a typical Souttar performance 7
Anel Ahmedhodzic – back to being a reliable figure in central defence 6
Harrison Burrows – solid at the back, decent deliveries at set pieces 6
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – had a shot deflected onto the crossbar 7
Sydie Peck – a very tidy midfield display in a competitive game – and he lasted the distance 7
Vinicius Souza – a captain's performance as he wore the armband for the first time 8
Gutavo Hamer – always involved, he scored a brilliant goal and followed it with a classy celebration 8
Callum O'Hare – not his day, with plenty of heavy touches 5
Kieffer Moore – rough around the edges but an important presence up front 7
Substitutes:
Femi Seriki (for Gilchrist, 66) – did well at right-back 6
Andre Brooks (for Rak-Sakyi, 66) – involved in a couple of stoppage-time chances but his passes were just a touch out 6
Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 77) – played a god ball to set up a late counter-attack 6
Sam McCallum (for Hamer, 90+7) – N/A
Rhys Norrington-Davies (for Moore, 90+7) – N/A
Not used: Shackleton, Davies, Campbell, Marsh.
