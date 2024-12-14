Sheffield United player ratings on day low on quality, high on spirit
As the marks show, the home side were far from their best but they got the job done to extend their lead at the top of the Championship.
Michael Cooper – Ryan Hardie's header may or may not have been going wide but it was a good save 7
Alfie Gilchrist – Michael Obafemi gave him a really difficult afternoon 5
Harry Souttar– a great interception late in the first half 6
Jack Robinson – played his part in a ninth straight clean sheet at home 6
Harrison Burrows – one of many off-colour players 5
Tom Davies – the midfield really struggled on his first start of the season but he won the penalty 6
Sydie Peck – unable to get to grips with things 5
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – made little impact 5
Callum O'Hare – denied a penalty 6
Gustavo Hamer – a great goal which made a big difference 7
Ryan One – his aggressive pressing early on set a good tone with his team-mates not at their best 7
Substitutes:
Sam McCallum (for Burrows,52) – not for the first time, he had a good impact from the bench 6
Kieffer Moore (for One, 52) – was far more involved in the game than One had been and settled it with an emphatic penalty 7
Jamie Shackleton (for Rak-Sakyi, 52) – came on at right wing-back as the Blades improved 5
Rhian Brewster (for O'Hare, 86) – N/A
Ryan Norrington-Davies (for T Davies, 89) – N/A
Not used: A Davies, Baptiste, Brooks, Blacker.
