Sheffield United player ratings reflect a humdrum night as progress continues
Although the Blades could and should have scored themselves – their goal was scored by Swansea’s Josh Tymon – it was a fairly humdrum performance on a flat night for the home side.
Michael Cooper – took 89 minutes for him to make a save and did it well 6
Jamie Shackleton – a steady full debut which saw him have a good shot deflected wide 6
Harry Souttar – the usual reliable showing 6
Anel Ahmedhodzic – missed a good headed chance at a corner 6
Harrison Burrows – put an excellent ball in for the goal 6
Andre Brooks – got into good positions without scoring 6
Sydie Peck – nothing flash but another good performance deputising for the talismanic Oliver Arblaster 7
Vinicius Souza – his passing was very good but he gave away too many late free-kicks for comfort 6
Gutavo Hamer – put in the cross for Ahmedhodzic's header 6
Callum O'Hare – had very little impact 5
Tyrese Campbell – went close with a couple of mishits, one onto the crossbar 6
Substitutes:
Alfie Gilchrist (for Shackleton, 58) – nothing flash 5
Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brooks, 58) – little impact 5
Kieffer Moore (for Campbell, 58) – hit a post when he ought to have scored 4
Rhian Brewster (for Hamer, 72) – another who should have scored after doing the hard work to beat his man 4
Rhys Norrington-Davies (for O'Hare, 84) – N/A
Not used: McCallum, A Davies, Seriki, Blacker.
