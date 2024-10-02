Sheffield United player ratings reflect a humdrum night as progress continues

Sheffield United moved up to third in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the Blades could and should have scored themselves – their goal was scored by Swansea’s Josh Tymon – it was a fairly humdrum performance on a flat night for the home side.

Michael Cooper – took 89 minutes for him to make a save and did it well 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Shackleton – a steady full debut which saw him have a good shot deflected wide 6

Harry Souttar – the usual reliable showing 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – missed a good headed chance at a corner 6

Harrison Burrows – put an excellent ball in for the goal 6

Andre Brooks – got into good positions without scoring 6

CHANCES: Sheffield United's Andre Brooks

Sydie Peck – nothing flash but another good performance deputising for the talismanic Oliver Arblaster 7

Vinicius Souza – his passing was very good but he gave away too many late free-kicks for comfort 6

Gutavo Hamer – put in the cross for Ahmedhodzic's header 6

Callum O'Hare – had very little impact 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrese Campbell – went close with a couple of mishits, one onto the crossbar 6

Substitutes:

Alfie Gilchrist (for Shackleton, 58) – nothing flash 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brooks, 58) – little impact 5

Kieffer Moore (for Campbell, 58) – hit a post when he ought to have scored 4

Rhian Brewster (for Hamer, 72) – another who should have scored after doing the hard work to beat his man 4

Rhys Norrington-Davies (for O'Hare, 84) – N/A