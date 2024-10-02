Sheffield United player ratings reflect a humdrum night as progress continues

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 2nd Oct 2024, 22:11 GMT
Sheffield United moved up to third in the Championship with a 1-0 win over Stoke City.

Although the Blades could and should have scored themselves – their goal was scored by Swansea’s Josh Tymon – it was a fairly humdrum performance on a flat night for the home side.

Michael Cooper – took 89 minutes for him to make a save and did it well 6

Jamie Shackleton – a steady full debut which saw him have a good shot deflected wide 6

Harry Souttar – the usual reliable showing 6

Anel Ahmedhodzic – missed a good headed chance at a corner 6

Harrison Burrows – put an excellent ball in for the goal 6

Andre Brooks – got into good positions without scoring 6

CHANCES: Sheffield United's Andre Brooks

Sydie Peck – nothing flash but another good performance deputising for the talismanic Oliver Arblaster 7

Vinicius Souza – his passing was very good but he gave away too many late free-kicks for comfort 6

Gutavo Hamer – put in the cross for Ahmedhodzic's header 6

Callum O'Hare – had very little impact 5

Tyrese Campbell – went close with a couple of mishits, one onto the crossbar 6

Substitutes:

Alfie Gilchrist (for Shackleton, 58) – nothing flash 5

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (for Brooks, 58) – little impact 5

Kieffer Moore (for Campbell, 58) – hit a post when he ought to have scored 4

Rhian Brewster (for Hamer, 72) – another who should have scored after doing the hard work to beat his man 4

Rhys Norrington-Davies (for O'Hare, 84) – N/A

Not used: McCallum, A Davies, Seriki, Blacker.

