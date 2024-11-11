Sheffield United players withdraws from crucial Nations League games through injury

Sheffield United striker Kieffer Moore has withdrawn from the Wales squad through injury.

The 32-year-old centre-forward missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield United with the calf injury he sustained in the previous game, at Bristol City.

The news is a big blow to Wales, who know that victories over Turkey and Iceland this month will see them qualify for the top tier of the Nations League.

Wales go into Saturday's game in Turkey two points behind the group leaders. They host Iceland on Tuesday.

Moore was the top scorer in the original squad named by coach Craig Bellamy with 13 goals in 47 appearances.

Ipswich Town winger Wes Burns and defender Owen Beck, on loan at Blackburn Rovers from Liverpool, have also pulled out.