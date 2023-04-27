All Sections
Sheffield United promoted: Best pictures of fans and players celebrating as Blades return to Premier League

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League after beating West Bromwich Albion 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 27th Apr 2023, 07:32 BST

The club is returning to the top flight at the second time of asking after the Blades were relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 season. The heartbreaking of relegation was far from the minds of fans in Sheffield last night however, as goals from Sander Berge and Anel Ahmedhodžić saw Paul Heckingbottom’s men overcome promotion-chasing West Brom.

The celebrations will have gone on long into the night for fans and players of United, who join Burnley as clubs to be returning to the Premier League next season, after the Lancashire club were confirmed as champions on Tuesday night.

The Blades’ win last night saw them increase their tally to 85 points, with three games left to play. It means they can’t overhaul Vincent Kompany’s Burnley side at the top of the table, but puts them seven points clear of Luton in third, who have just two games left to play.

Defeat for West Brom was a hammer blow to their play-off chances, and leaves them ninth in the league but just three points off Coventry in fifth. However, there are no such worries for fans of the Blades, who repeated the feats of the 2018/19 side by finishing second, meaning automatic promotion.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see if you can spot yourself celebrating, and read more about Sheffield United’s promotion here:

Sheffield United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0: Blades show calmness, intelligence and skill to secure Premier League return

Sheffield United's 2022-23 promotion season: A campaign of setbacks and comebacks

Paul Heckingbottom on Sheffield United's tactical tweak that shows how he has grown as a manager

Sheffield United's big players step up to the plate as they secure promotion to the Premier League - player ratings

Sheffield United promoted to the Premier League: Who have been the key men for Paul Heckingbottom's side?

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates with the fans after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

1. Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates with the fans

Sheffield United's Anel Ahmedhodzic celebrates with the fans after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire. Photo: David Davies

Sheffield United fans celebrate being promoted to the Premier League after winning their the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

2. Sheffield United fans celebrate being promoted to the Premier League

Sheffield United fans celebrate being promoted to the Premier League after winning their the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire. Photo: David Davies

Sheffield United players and staff members celebrate being promoted to the Premier League after winning their the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire.

3. Sheffield United players and staff members celebrate

Sheffield United players and staff members celebrate being promoted to the Premier League after winning their the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Photo credit: David Davies/PA Wire. Photo: David Davies

Sheffield United fans celebrate after Sander Berge's goal against West Brom

4. Promotion

Sheffield United fans celebrate after Sander Berge's goal against West Brom Photo: George Wood

