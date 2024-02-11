Sheffield United re-establish their connection to make mini-milestones significant at Luton Town

After their 3-1 win at Luton Town, manager Chris Wilder claimed Sheffield United's sights are set no further than the next game but for those watching on saw two inglorious but important milestones.

Likewise, you can keep the bunting in the cupboard after passing Derby County's record for the Premier League’s lowest points total, but it was still a relief to anyone who saw the season’s first team-sheet.

The ultimate target, Premier League survival, still feels a very long way off – probably unreachable – but the Blades are now level on points with Burnley, just way behind on goal difference. Not finishing bottom should probably be next.

But the micro-focussed Wilder saw a more important achievement in the cramped, antiquated and hard to play in home of a Hatters side who have made such a good fist of shaking off their own handicaps.

"The biggest thing for me was the connection with the supporters like they've definitely got here (at Luton), to give themselves an opportunity to bridge that gap," he said.

In some respects it was the perfect way to win after a 5-0 home thumping and an embarrassment of a display. Victories over Luton – physically imposing and rightly unashamedly rugged in their football – are not supposed to be easy.

SQUEEZING THE ORANGES: Cameron Archer (left) and Vinicius Souza (right) get close to Luton Town's Ross Barkley

The name sung most often from the away end was Jack Robinson's.

The centre-back would be down the list of the most talented footballers in the Premier League, or even Bramall Lane, but you would pick him over plenty of those above because he makes the most of what God gave him. If he was not a Sheffield United player, you could easily see him in Luton orange – a huge compliment to any professional.

The fates dropped every hint possible that the Blades should probably just give up the ghost but Robinson and co flatly refused.

After the Villa defeat they lost Ben Brereton Diaz, scorer of two goals in his first three Premier League games, to a hamstring injury.

FULL THROTTLE: Sheffield United centre-back Jack Robinson launches a long throw-in

Less than three minutes into the game Rhys Norrington-Davies suffered another. Seven matches into a comeback from his last hamstring injury, which kept him out for 14 months, it was an upsetting start. His face told you that.

Then came Cameron Archer's miss, a bad one, volleying wide Vinicius Souza's header as it dropped onto his left foot.

Seconds later, Archer beat Gabriel Osho to the ball and muscled past him to score. Then James McAtee showed huge composure to convert a penalty which sent his side in at half-time controlling just one statistic, the only important one.

A Carlton Morris' penalty seven minutes into the second half will have given all of a Blades persuasion that "Here we go again" feeling.

BLOW: A stricken Rhys Norrington-Davies heads to the dressing room in distress

The spot kicks made a mockery of football.

Both were given a good couple of minutes late for handballs at the Kenilworth Stand end, video assistant referee Paul Tierney commanding Chris Kavanagh to watch incidents no one in the stadium had an issue with at the pitchside monitor. The alleged assistant always holds sway in those scenarios.

The first came when Souza headed the ball against the arm of Reece Burke. It was outstretched, so Kavanagh’s U-turn was correct. The law is the ass, not the referee.

Souza appeared to be protecting himself at a Luton corner. You might question why a ball-winning midfielder has so much regard for his own safety but still it was harsh.

But Souza's drive secured victory as Luton pinged 19 shots from 75 per cent possession but only one which Wes Foderingham, putting his chest in the way of Adebayo's strike, had to make a decent save from.

The third goal was something of nothing, Souza robbing Ross Barkley in midfield, Archer losing the ball but Tom Davies winning it back for Souza to smash the goal his performance deserved.

It would be a very pleasant surprise if Saturday was a turning point in the season but that is a long way from saying it does not matter.

"They've not won a game of football (away in the Premier League) together because of the break-up of the team, it's basically a new team learning the job in the Premier League and it's ruthless," said Wilder.

In a league so unforgiving, you must enjoy every moment you can. Saturday’s was a game to savour.

Luton Town: Kaminski; Burke (Townsend 68), Osho, Bell; Ogbene, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty (87); Clark (Chong 53), Morris (Woodrow 87); Adebayo. Unused substitutes: Kabore, Mengi, Mpanzu, Brown, Krul.

Sheffield United: Foderingham; Bogle, Holgate, Ahmedhodzic, Robinson, Norrington-Davies; Hamer (Davies 58), Souza, Osborn; McAtee (Norwood 80); Archer (Brewster 80). Unused substitutes: Lowe, Trusty, Larouci, Osula, Brooks, Amissah.