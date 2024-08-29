Rotherham United have had to admit defeat in their pursuit of Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck.

The Millers were keen to loan the 19-year-old, but manager Chris Wilder said earlier in the week he was hoping to keep his best young players around a slim first-team squad, rather than loan them out.

Peck identified himself as one of the brightest with his League Cup performance at home to Wrexham, and has come off the bench twice in this season's Championship.

Added to that, there is a possibility the Blades could lose fellow midfielder Anis Ben Slimane on deadline day, with Norwich City coach Johannes Hoff Thorup admitting the Canaries are working on a deal, expected to be a loan with an option to buy. Leeds United have shown an interest in Gustavo Hamer ahead of what could be a busier deadline day than the Blades were hoping.

Asked about Peck, Evans said: “I love him but my understanding is that he's going to stay at Sheffield United. We're not desperate to bring any player into this club. If we're going to bring a player into the club it has to be someone who offers something extra to what we've got.

“Sydie would have done that, but Chris (Wilder) has intimated that he's going to keep him. That's Chris's prerogative. There are one or two others we are looking at.

"We have to look 'in' first and make sure everyone has got a part to play. If they haven't got a part to play, maybe they need to be going out.”

Evans lost midfielder Ollie Rathbone on the even of the season when Wrexham agreed to pay a club record for the cultured midfielder, and are yet to sign a replacement.

"LOVE HIM": But Sheffield United's Sydie Peck will not be joining Rotherham United on loan

Thorup, meanwhile, has not hidden from his interest in Slimane.

“It's fair to say that we are trying," he acknowledged. “Let's see how it goes. Of course, obviously, he's been a player for Sheffield, but playing some minutes also in the Premier League. We have to see how it goes."

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Oliver Arblaster and Hamer have all been linked with moves this summer, but Wilder is hoping to keep them all.

Contradictory stories have emerged about Joel Piroe, with sources at Leeds denying offering the striker as part of an improved bid for Hamer, as reported by The Sheffield Star. Wilder was unhappy that Leeds were able to sign Jaden Bogle this summer, and the Blades have rejected a £13m bid for Hamer.