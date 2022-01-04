Sheffield United send trio of players on loan for remainder of the season

Neal and Brunt will both join new clubs while Lopata will continue his campaign with National League club Southend United. Neal will join Lopata at Southend while Brunt will spend the second half of the season at Notts County.

Polish Under-20s international Lopata made his Blades debut in the Carabao Cup against Carlisle in August and moved to Roots Hall on a youth loan earlier in the season and has gone on to make seven appearances in all competitions for the club.

Brunt, who also made his first team bow against the Cumbrians in the League Cup, featured eight times for Southend but has been recalled and sent back out on loan to Notts County.

Neal spent the first half of the season with National League North side Kettering Town but has left the club in order to temporarily join the Blues.

Southend head coach Kevin Maher said of Harrison's arrival: "We’ve had a couple of injuries and a couple of people missing in midfield on top of that.

"Harrison’s a great character and everything we’ve found out about him, speaking to those at Sheffield United, from what Darren [Currie] knows about him and from what we've watched of him, there was nothing but good things.

"He’s been playing for Kettering on a regular basis and done ever so well for them, in a tough league as well, so that’s a bonus that he’s ready to hit the ground running.

"I’m really pleased to get him in and I’m sure he’ll be great for us, the type of character he is and how he goes about his business on the pitch."

With Lopata remaining at Southend and Brunt having spent the first part of the campaign at Roots Hall, Maher expressed his gratitude to the Blades for trusting Southend with their up and coming stars.

"They have been brilliant to deal with," he added.

