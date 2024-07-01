OUT-of-contract Sheffield United defender John Egan has confirmed his departure from the Championship club.

The Republic of Ireland international, 31, was sidelined for much of the 2023-24 campaign with a serious Achilles issue and had been rehabilitating at the club during the close season - amid speculation he would be offered a new deal.

The Cork-born player - who made just seven Blades appearances last term with his final one arriving on September 30 - is reportedly interesting Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest, who are likely to be in the market for a senior centre-half with Joe Worrall due to depart in the summer window.

The Blades are keen on Worrall.

Sheffield United stalwart John Egan applauds the fans after the team's defeat in the Premier League match at Nottingham Forest at the City Ground last August. He has confirmed his Blades exit amid speculation he could be joining Forest. Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images.

Confirming his Blades exit, former captain Egan, promoted to the top-flight twice with the club and a stalwart during his time there, posted on 'X': "To Sheffield United, it's hard to put into words how special the last 6 years at Sheffield United have been for me, my family and friends.

"I have nothing but gratitude and respect for everyone that I have come across at this great football club. Two promotions to the Premier League are just some of the high points that stick out, which we all worked so hard to achieve.

"Firstly, I'd like to thank the fans, your unwavering support has been incredible, through all of the highs and the lows. You are the reason it is such an amazing club to play for.

"To the manager and the previous managers, thank you for believing in me and helping me become a better player and person.

"To the staff, thank you for all of your hard work and support behind the scenes.

"To all my team-mates over the last 6 years, it was an absolute pleasure to spend every day surrounded by top players but most importantly top people. The memories we have made will leave with me forever.

"I wish you all the best in the future. Once a Blade, always a Blade."

Egan's exit follows several other exits of senior players, with young out-of-contract striker Daniel Jebbison also set to be heading for pastures new.

