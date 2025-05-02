Sheffield United team news: Key absentee set to return for Championship play-offs

Ben Brereton Diaz will miss Sheffield United's final game of the Championship season, but is expected back for Thursday's play-off semi-final first leg.

With their third place already guaranteed, the Blades have no reason to take risks with anyone at home to a Blackburn Rovers still hoping to be involved in that semi-final themselves, but beyond long-term absentee Oliver Arblaster, forward Brereton Diaz is the only player to have been ruled out by manager Chris Wilder.

But the good news is the Chile forward is only suffering a virus, and is expected to be up to speed for the start of the play-off campaign.

"The only one that will miss out tomorrow is Ben Brereton Diaz, who's got a virus, so from an injury point of view there's nothing that will make him miss any of the play-off games," confirmed Wilder.

VIRUS: Ben Brereton Díaz (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"He's not trained this week but he's getting back to where he should be."

Wide forward Brereton Diaz is effectively competing with Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Callum O’Hare and Rhian Brewster for the other two places in the “three-quarter line” of players behind the striker, with Championship player of the year Gustavo Hamer a shoo-in.

Tom Davies is set to feature for the first time since the defeat at home to Leeds United in February, although with only 653 minutes all season (plus added time), he is only likely to be playing for a place on the bench next week.

Saturday's games will decide where the Blades will be playing on Thursday, with the second leg at home on May 12.

RETURN: Tom Davies (left) has not played since February's game against Leeds United (Image Jessica Hornby / Sportimage)

All things being equal they will be heading to Coventry City, but Millwall, Blackburn and Middlesbrough could all overtake the Sky Blues, who in turn could finish above Bristol City as three points separate the five teams spread across the dotted line.

The Robins host relegation-threatened Preston North End knowing victory will see them finish fifth and travel to Sunderland the day after the Blades' first leg.

Only victory for Boro at Coventry would see them finish above the latter, and their far better goal difference would also put them above Bristol City were they to lose.

But MIllwall, who are at title-chasing Burnley, are two points ahead of the Teessiders and Blackburn one.