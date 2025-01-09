Sheffield United’s takeover has put them in the market for permanent signings this month, with manager Chris Wilder's focus on making additions early enough to have a meaningful impact on the next Championship game.

This season's replay-free FA Cup third round kicks off at Bramall Lane at 7pm on Thursday, but it will be a low-key affair.

Cardiff City manager Omer Riza has indicated he will rest players, and Wilder expects to go further still to guarantee the strongest possible line-up at home to Norwich City a week on Saturday.

He is hoping Keiffer Moore, Jamie Shackleton, Vinicius Souza, Tyrese Campbell, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Femi Seriki could all be available for that game, but not before. He also hopes he can hand debuts to a signing or two as he targets a forward, midfielder and central defender.

Under the previous ownership, it seems more than likely he would have had to rely on loans but since COH Sports completed their takeover before Christmas, permanent deals have become an option.

"We’ve talked about it," confirmed Wilder. "I talked with the owners on a Zoom call (on Tuesday), and I had a really interesting Zoom call with a data company we're getting involved with, opening up different avenues to recruitment.

"The new owners are very positive in terms of trying to help us out, medium and long term as well."

Wilder says his top targets are keen to join.

PRAYING FOR HELP: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder wants three signings in the window

"All the players we've identified want to come here and we're their preferred choice," he claimed.

"We've made contact with those players, then the tough part is the negotiations from club to club and agents being involved as well.

"We'd like to think we will have bodies in for the Norwich game – and before because it's not turn up at 10 for an 11 o'clock kick-off!"

Asked about links to two of his former players – ex-Blades loanee Ben Brereton Diaz and former Watford loanee Hamza Choudhury – he neither confirmed nor dismissed them.

LINKED: There has been speculation Ben Brereton Diaz could return to Sheffield United after last season's loan

What he would confirm is Thursday’s will be a youthful XI.

"I spoke to the owners and (chief executive) Steve Bettis about it," he said. "Our priority is doing well in our division.

"There'll be opportunities for a lot of the kids but we'll still have the mindset of trying to get through to the next round.

"Kieffer lost half a stone (through illness). I think quite a lot of people would like to do that after Christmas but not in those circumstances!

"Gus (Hamer) is okay, so we're delighted. We talked about a few of the boys being in the red zone and in a dangerous place – (Tom) Davies, (Callum) OHare and a couple of others. So we're going to have to take that into account.

"It'll be two totally changed sides, I believe. They've got big games coming up against Watford and Swansea. I should imagine their group is stronger than ours at the moment through the injury issues we have.

"They are in good nick, (after a) couple of decent results, and they'll be at the exact same mindset as us, they'll want to progress into the next round regardless of what team is put out and how the game goes.

"(It's a) great challenge for the young players you'll see when the team comes out to pit themselves against – I should imagine – a lot of Championship experience compared to what we'll have."

Another off-field issue is a new contract for Wilder, whose present deal expires in the summer. Supported by the owners before they even completed their takeover, he is relaxed about that.

"It's in good hands and discussions are ongoing with the football club, with Stephen Bettis, and the people who represent me," he said.