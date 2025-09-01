Sheffield United have made experienced defender Ben Mee their sixth new centre-back of the window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After impressing training with the Blades after his release by Premier League Brenford, Mee has signed a one-year contract.

He joins Mark McGuinness, Japhet Tanganga, Nils Zatterstrom, Ben Godfrey and Tyler Bindon in moving to Bramall Lane. Five have come in the final week of the transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anel Ahmedhodzic, Rhys Norrington-Daives and youngster Jamal Baptiste have left – the latter pair on loan – and Rob Holding's loan came to an end in the summer.

EXPERIENCE: Ben Mee (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"It is good to finally be a Sheffield United player, having been around the club and group for the last two weeks," said the 35-year-old. "The atmosphere could be better, but that's because of results not going our way and hopefully things are going to turnaround.

"There is a good, young group of players here that is full of talent, so hopefully I can add a bit of experience to that. I appreciated the opportunity to come and train here initially and I've been trying to help around the place.

"At my age you just need to carry on to stay fit, I didn't play many games last season, but I was training all season. I was fit and wanted to keep at that level through the summer, so coming into a group like this has worked out well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've come here to get in the team first and foremost and I obviously want to do well for the group, use my experience and what I've learnt to hopefully help this young squad. My hunger is still there, and I have a real motivation to train well, live right and finish my career off positively."

Getting in the first team will be a challenge with so many central defenders to accommodate for a manager who has only used two at a time in his first few competitive games with the club. York-born Godfrey can at least play right-back.

Mee certainly brings high-quality experience as an FA Youth Cup-winning captain at Manchester City, a Burnley stalwart - and captain - then a player at Brentford for three seasons.