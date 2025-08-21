Sheffield United transfers: Boss provides latest on Ben Godfrey, Nils Zatterstrom, Japhet Tanganga and Ben Mee

SHEFFIELD United manager Ruben Selles have confirmed that the club are close to completing the signing of two defenders - and both could be involved in Saturday’s Championship home game with Milwall.

Selles did not reveal the identities of the players involved, but one is understood to be former Everton centre-half Ben Godfrey.

Reports have also suggested that a deal has been struck with long-time target Nils Zatterstrom, of Swedish club Malmo,, while Millwall defender Japhet Tanganga - a player United have also been monitoring for a while - has been strongly linked.

Godfrey, currently at Atalanta, has flown to England ahead of completing a loan move to the Blades.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

On the prospect of imminent business, Selles said: “Yes, we expect two players to be in and around for the weekend.

“The priority was defenders and those are the two players we hope will happen before the weekend.”

And specifically on the aforementioned trio, the Spaniard continued: “I think Ben is a player who was on loan last year from Ipswich and he has proved his ability in the Premier League. “Obviously, a player with talent like him should always be linked with us.

“I think the young players, especially across Europe (like Zatterstrom) are always on our radar. We need to find a balance, but obviously we need players with experience but also should be able to get players to have that next challenge for them at this level with us.

Sheffield United's Scottish striker Oliver Burke (R) vies for the ball with Everton's English midfielder Ben Godfrey during the English Premier League football match between Sheffield United and Everton at Bramall Lane in Sheffield, northern England on December 26, 2020. (Photo by Alex Livesey / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by ALEX LIVESEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“With names like Japhet and some of those playing in the Championship, especially the ones, who are involved with Millwall, I would prefer to make no comment, especially for the weekend.

"We are in the same league and playing in two days and it’s not going to be fair for him or his club or any other name in the Championship too.”

Selles also confirmed that former Burnley and Brentford man Ben Mee, 35, a free agent, is continuing to train with the club.

He added: “Ben has been training with us in the week. He was looking for a place to train and the team training you need when you are in his situation.

“For us, he is an interesting player, with lots of experience in the Premier League. Next we will have conversations about what is going to be his future.”