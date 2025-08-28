Sheffield United transfers: Ruben Selles eyeing more business with Luton Town man and Cardiff City forward on radar

SHEFFIELD United have signed four players in the past week - but the summer market remains 'still alive' for the early-season strugglers.

That's the message from Ruben Selles after the Blades secured one of their big window targets in the shape of Millwall's Japhet Tanganga.

The 26-year-old has penned a three-year deal and follows on from the recent defensive additions of former Everton player Ben Godfrey and Malmo centre-half Nils Zatterstrom.

The capture of one-time England striker Danny Ings has provided another option further forward, while decisions have been reached regarding trialist duo Ben Mee and Nathan Redmond, who have both made a good impression at the club's Shirecliffe training ground, according to Selles.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles during the Sky Bet Championship match versus Millwall at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Bruce Rollinson/PA Wire.

The Blades chief has stressed that the club are also pursuing other targets before Monday's deadline.

United have been linked with moves for Luton Town midfielder Tahith Chong and Cardiff City Cian Ashford.

On the prospect of further business for United, Selles said: "The market is still alive and as we discussed some weeks ago when we spoke about parts of the process that have now been enough, I think we have been able to correct that and put us in a position where we are creating a very powerful squad.

"Maybe there will be one or two more additions if we finally make our job as we want to do it. So we are working not only on those two actions (Mee and Redmond), but also on a couple of more actions."

CARDIFF, WALES - APRIL 26: Cian Ashford of Cardiff City challenges Callum Styles of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Cardiff City Stadium on April 26, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

On the situation with Mee and Redmond, he continued: "Their application with us has been excellent.

"Ben has been with us a little bit more than Nathan, so the process with Ben is a little bit different than with Nathan. But both have shown good qualities on our training ground."

Meanwhile, Selles has confirmed that Tanganga has been brought in solely as a centre-back option, despite offering versatility at right-back.

The Spaniard, seeking his maiden league win in charge of the Blades at Middlesbrough on Saturday lunch-time, said: "Japhet was one of the first names we spoke about when I joined the club when we spoke about getting more power into our back four/backline.