Consistency is one of the hardest things for a young footballer to achieve, but that is the challenge Chris Wilder has set Sheffield United midfielder Sydie Peck.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blades welcome play-off-chasing Bristol City joint top of the Championship, or as Wilder would have it, two points ahead of Leeds United when it comes to what has happened on the field.

But there are certainly twists and turns ahead in the final 10 games for each side, and Wilder's advice is a simple one – "get your heads down".

It applies as much to 20-year-old Peck as anyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United's 1-0 defeat at relegation-threatened Portsmouth – a game Wilder did not watch – was a reminder that unexpected things happen in the Championship, especially at this stage. Sheffield United’s two-point deduction for past financial problems has both teams on 76.

“We’re old and experienced enough to know we have to get our heads down and work for every result," says Wilder, perhaps not speaking for Peck on that front. "There are no gimmes in this division, no easy games, no ‘They’ll turn them over and they’ll win there’.

“We have to concentrate 100 per cent on ourselves, getting the job done and getting as many points as we can. If it's enough, then fabulous and if it's not, then we’ll have to address the next situation (the play-offs).”

For Peck there is another layer to it. As well as playing to get into the Premier League, he has a fight on his hands just to get a shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ATTITUDE: Sydie Peck (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

Hamza Choudhury's mid-season arrival could have threatened the youngster's progress but since then he has started more games (four) than not (three). The pair could kick off Tuesday night's game alongside one another in midfield for the first time if Vinicius Souza does not recover from the knock which cut short his involvement against Preston North End at half-time.

One quality in Peck has shone out for Wilder.

"His attitude's outstanding," says the manager. "We all understood that from an early age when he came into the football club.

"The door's opened and you always hope when the door's opened for young players they take that opportunity and walk through it, and he’s certainly done it.

INJURY: Oliver Arblaster (top) (Image: Andrew Yates / Sportimage)

"He's endeared himself to the supporters and quite rightly so because they love his approach and so do we but he can play as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Being able to play is only half the battle. Whether they can transfer that to the pitch with all the other demands Championship football puts on players is the great unknown.

"You never know with young players," admits Wilder. "They have to go and do their talking on the pitch and he’s certainly doing that.

"He’s a popular boy and he’s a popular member of the group. Him and Hamza in the middle of the park were really good out of possession (on Saturday).

DEMANDS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (right) (Image: Warren Little/Getty Images)

"You don’t know how far the boys can go but all they can do when they get the chance is look to take it and impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He’s had off-days, too, and there have been days when physically it comes on top of a young lad.

"He’s been outstanding, but he has to get his head down and be consistent in his performances and his approach, which I have no doubt he will be."

It raises the exciting possibility of two academy products in tandem in next season's Premier League, but an anterior cruciate ligament injury has left Oliver Arblaster with plenty of work to do and a lot of patience to show before that can happen.

"He potentially wants to play Sunday (at Sheffield Wednesday), as you can imagine!" smiles Wilder. "But it'll be next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's worked extremely hard and been diligent with his work. He's chomping at the bit, as you can imagine, but he’s still got a third of the work to go through.

"He's in a good place, we’ve just talked about him in a medical meeting and he's out on the grass and working. But that's a medium to long-term injury.

"He'll be looking to get back into pre-season. Whether it's the first day, back in with the first team, we'll work on that. But he's got a long summer ahead of him with a lot of work to get himself right for the new season.

"When we get him back up to top speed we’ve still got a hell of a young player on our hands."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the more immediate future, the Blades will have to check on Gustavo Hamer's fitness, as well as Souza's for the home game against the Robins. On-loan right-backs Alfie Gilchrist and Harry Clarke are back from their parent clubs after injury and back in training but Sunday's Steel City derby will be the earliest either returns.