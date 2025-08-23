Sheffield United v Millwall: Ruben Selles shows his human side to Unitedites - and it is no bad thing

ON a few separate occasions in the past week or so, Ruben Selles has revealingly dropped his guard and shown a human side - and it may prove to be no bad thing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday, in somewhat colourful language at the end of a ‘really bad week’ as he put it, he recognised that telling Sheffield United supporters to remain calm after a third defeat in a row at the start of 2025-26 came with inherent risks.

Speaking after a 1-0 loss at Swansea City, ahead of a long trip back to South Yorkshire, he cut to the chase – veering away from the script of most newish managers in the process – and said: "I can ask them to be calm, but they are probably going to tell me to **** off, or something like that."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few days earlier, the Spaniard had shown similar forthrightness.

RESPONSIBILITY: Ruben Selles speaks to his Sheffield United players on the pitch at full-time (Image: Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

He said that he was happy to take his share of the blame for a summer window which, in his own candid words, ‘had not been good enough’ in terms of inward recruitment up to press. Thankfully, that now appears to be changing. Those above him may have been listening.

This Thursday, Selles also showed a touch of candour after being asked about how his previous tough experiences at Reading, Southampton and Hull City should have steeled him for the early problems he is experiencing at Bramall Lane.

"I am starting to get a little bit tired of that question because at every club I go, it’s just the same question," he observed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On one level, the above examples illustrate how Selles is ‘feeling it’ at the start of his Bramall Lane tenure.

Sheffield United manager Ruben Selles during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Swansea.com Stadium. Photo: Nigel French/PA Wire.

It should not necessarily be read as the 42-year-old purely feeling the pressure, more his sheer frustration at the way things have panned out so far and a genuine sense of hurt.

It was straight-talking, not management-speak. It showed a little bit of the individual behind the manager in the process and was almost Chris Wilder-eseque.

Unitedites don’t usually mind that sort of thing and they have always valued a fighter in the past. In terms of personality, Selles is different to Wilder, but maybe not that different. The fire in his belly is there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of Saturday's game with Millwall, which already looks a significant one in the context of United’s development this season, Selles said: "You need to make the question (to yourself): ‘Is that all you have got to offer as a Sheffield United manager after three defeats with a team that has enough quality and togetherness to go forward?

"Obviously not.. I need to go and find better answers to put my players in better positions.

"You need to fight every single time until the very end for the things that you want. We (Selles and his coaching team) are here but we have been fighting, especially for the last three years in different situations and that is part of our character.

"It’s about the demands I have on myself, especially in the moment things aren’t going in the direction that you want.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You stand up and say ‘I am the man responsible’ and will go for it and fight for the club and players to get the very best performance until the very end."

A clear week on the training ground has at least afforded valuable time for Selles and his team to work on a few things from a tactical perspective and hopefully foster more of team understanding.

His man-management skills in lifting a few spirits after a difficult opening to the campaign for last season’s beaten play-off finalists will have been just as important, if not more so.

Selles, whose side succumbed to a painful 4-1 reverse to Bristol City in their home opener a fortnight ago, added: "Obviously after the last week’s results, we have needed to go a little bit more into the personal details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a human being, when things are not going in your direction, you try to be a bit more introverted and see it more as being about yourself rather than the picture for the whole team.

"The way that we work is that everything is orientated into the person – into the person who is working for us.

"They have to understand that everything is not going to go there (right) in the game and when it is not going in our direction, we should have a platform where we can reload and go again."

Some much-needed breakthroughs in the transfer market, with defender Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom adding to United's numbers at the back - appear to be pretty timely for not just Selles, the club and its supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Importantly it will also go down well with United's players.

"It’s not only about me and the fans, but a common feeling," Selles continued.

"It’s a matter of competitiveness (for players) and knowing your position is not guaranteed.