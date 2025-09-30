CHRIS WILDER says his Sheffield United squad are not as fit as he would like as they go into the first midweek game of his latest spell as manager.

After starting the season with seven straight defeats, Wilder has wanted to rely on the experience in his group to help them through.

Ben Mee made his first Blades start at Oxford United on Saturday – a 1-0 win – and midfielder Tom Davies is set for his first appearance of the campaign at home to Southampton on Tuesday.

But Mee and Danny Ings joined as free agents in August after summers training on their own, Davies' pre-season was cut short by injury, Ipswich Town loanee Chiedozie Ogbene is at the club to build up his fitness after last October's Achilles rupture and Oliver Arblaster will soon have to be eased back after anterior cruciate ligament damage.

And Wilder's issues with the conditioning of the squad appear to go beyond them.

"I don't think physically we're in a position where I'd like us to be, individually and as a team, so we'll get up to speed," he said, two games after taking over from Ruben Selles.

"Not to break anybody is important, but for everybody to be ready, which they are.

"You've got a three-game week, you're limited in terms of your time to work them physically but they'll get the work in the games as well.

FITNESS DEMANDS: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"It's just getting that balance we're quite proud of with the load, that we don't break anybody and we keep everybody fit and available.

"Matt Prestridge, Tom Little and the medical staff and sports science staff are really highly regarded here at the football club, and most importantly by me, in terms of the way they drive that.

"We work hard during the week to raise levels, so that might be more of a slower process, but I want an athletic team that gets around the park and competes and plays. Those guys are really important in terms of the work that we do, the minutes that we put into them and getting (the players) to where we want them to be."

Ben Godfrey missed Saturday's game with a personal issue, whilst Tahith Chong was named in the XI, but had to withdraw when his knee locked in the warm-up. It allowed Wilder to ram home the importance of those not in the original team, with Djibril Soumare drafted in at short notice.

EXPERIENCE:: Ben Mee started at Oxford United but he has not had a proper pre-season (Image: Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

"We had good contributions off the bench on Saturday – Alex Mattos coming on to the pitch, and Sam (McCallum) as well," he said. "They understand that if they're not playing (starting), they're (still) part of it.

"The game is changing, Mikel Arteta said something the other week regarding it (the Arsenal manager talking about his substitutes as "finishers"), and it's so important now, whether you want to take the game away from a team, or you need to protect it.

"You saw what happened Saturday, teams take chances and they put players at the top of the pitch, they put a centre-forward on, put it in our box and ask questions of us.

"We'd have liked to have a first pass out and the counter-attack, to go and get that second goal, but sometimes you've just got to see games out."

Doing so handed the Blades their first win of the season.

"I think when you're in the situation that we're in, to get that one is always key," said Wilder. "I would have loved it to have been at home to Charlton (his first game in charge), but it wasn't to be. It was really important for everybody.

"You understand being in it a long time the highs and lows of your career in coaching and management. When you're in this sort of situation, to get that win is big.