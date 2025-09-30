Sheffield United v Southampton was 'too big' for referee Adam Herczeg, says Alan Knill

Alan Knill felt Tuesday's game between Sheffield United and Southampton was “too big” for referee Adam Herczeg as he struggled for control of a feisty game.

The Saints came from 1-0 down to win 2-1 but the story went far deeper than that with Southampton missing a penalty shortly before half-time and Chiedozie Ogbene controversially denied one in the second half. Sydie Peck had what he thought was his first goal for the Blades chalked off in the 90th minute.

Herczeg, who was refereeing in the Championship for the third time this season having been on League Two duty at the weekend, booked seven players and sent off Chris Wilder at half-time after the Blades manager angrily booted the ball into the stands.

Wilder's dismissal meant it was left to his assistant Alan Knill to speak to the media afterwards, and he scathing about the County Durham official.

After 80 minutes, Ogbene was shoved in the small of his back by Saints defender Joshua Quarshie but the referee surprisingly waved play on.

“When the whole stadium goes up, and even their bench says it’s a foul, it’s pretty blatant," said Knill.

“But unfortunately the ones that make the rules and decide didn't see it that way. So yes, it was disappointing.

"For the corner, there's hardly any contact (by) Tom Cannon around the goalkeeper.

REF RAGE: Sheffield Untied assistant manager Alan Knill was left in charge for the second half after Chris Wilder was sent off (Image: Simon Bellis / Sportimage)

"I think he (Saints goalkeeper McCarthy) misses it. I think he goes for the ball and misses it, and Sydie heads it in.

“So yes, we're disappointed with some of the decisions.

"Can someone tell me about the one where he does the wall? Where everybody counts eight steps and he doesn't move the wall. Everybody was amazed.

“I'm the last person that criticises referees. But I have to say that, when everybody sees something that is so blatant but they don't, then obviously it's a cause for frustration. But it is what it is.

REFEREE: Adam Herczeg (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“This was a big game. I didn't think that he had the experience to manage this game. I thought it was too big a game for him. Even though it's not a top of the table game, it's two really big clubs in this division. I think there could have been better (officials available) and he maybe could have had more help.”

"It was one of those nights I suppose."

Wilder's angry kick of the ball hit a fan, who he went straight over to apologise to, though Knill did not think he apologised to the referee.

"(It was) just frustration really," he said. "He's obviously not meant to kick it into the stand. He's obviously meant to put it in the dugout or one of the advertising boards but he's leant back and put it in the stand.

"He was the first to apologise to wherever it went and even now he's not pleased about it."

Knill did feel it was the Blades' best performance since he and Wilder returned to the club in September, but the Blades have lost seven of their first eight matches of the campaign, and two out of three under their partnership.

"I thought it was a good game," he said. "Two good teams. To me it looked like a top Championship game.

"I kind of knew what they were like – they'd have possession of the ball but we'd have our moments. That's how it played out pretty much first half.

"They always offer a threat but I thought we offered a threat as well once we recovered the ball.

"We hate losing, don't we but I thought the performance was better than the two performances we've had before.

"It was positive but obviously the most important thing in football is points."