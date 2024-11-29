Sheffield United v Sunderland: Chris Wilder tells Blades to embrace wacky Championship promotion race

Sheffield United’s players have been urged to embrace the drama of a tight Championship promotion race by manager Chris Wilder.

The top of the table has been like a scene from Wacky Races recently, the lead to-ing fro-ing two or three times a week depending on what days the television companies tell the contenders to play on.

Early front-runners Sunderland are fourth after five straight draws but victory at Bramall Lane on Friday would send them back to the top. Anything else would see Sheffield United regain the lead lost to Leeds United on Wednesday.

It could change again at 3.30pm on Saturday, and if results fall unexpectedly, Burnley could go top at 5pm by beating Stoke City.

With the trophies still firmly in storage, it could turn the head of an impressionable young footballer, and many a manager will want the blinkers on, telling his team – like Daniel Farke at Leeds does, for example – to pay no attention.

Wilder, though, wants his team to embrace it. After all, this table looks a lot better than the one they were involved in 12 months ago, cut adrift at the bottom of the Premier League en route to a depressing relegation.

"They see Sky Sports, they see it pop up on the right-hand side of the screen, they see they are winning games – we have to embrace that pressure," he reasoned. "Embrace that pressure of being a team that's started the season very well and are deservedly in our position.

"When we weren't expected to go up in 2019 I said embrace the position we're in, enjoy it. Would you rather be here than halfway up?

EMBRACE IT: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"We're 18 games in now, we're coming up to the halfway mark of the season. We've played three quarters if not more of the teams and we know about the teams we haven't played – where Plymouth are going to be pitched and Cardiff, Burnley and West Brom.

"I want them to be engrossed in football, I want them to love football and to come in and go, 'They were good last night,' or 'They didn't get that result.'

"I talked about it, one of the teams over this last round of fixtures would drop points and it happened (Sunderland drawing with West Bromwich Albion). We can't be the one teams are expecting to beat.

"It's an incredibly even contest and we have to enjoy it and embrace it and accept where we are and get on with it. I am and hopefully the players are feeling the same."

INJURED: Kieffer Moore has not featured since Sheffield United's match at Ashton Gate on November 5

As well as showing the "top mentality" his team produced as requested to beat Oxford United 3-0 at home on Tuesday, title winners also have to rise to the big occasions. The only one of the top four the Blades have played so far is Leeds, and they were outclassed.

That was their first game after the death of George Baldock away to opponents hitting a good vein of form at Elland Road. More recently the they chalked off a big game whose magnitude came from maps, not tables, against Sheffield Wednesday and Wilder gives the impression he will not be giving any pep talks about mentality this time.

"I'd like to think we'll get that balance right and get the sweet spot we talked about because we've still got to play, you've still got to hold your emotions inside," said Wilder, who will again be without Kieffer Moore but has not given up on Rhian Brewster being involved from the bench.

"It's a big game, you can't get away from it, both teams have had a fabulous start to the season and they've got some good players, so our full respect to their players and what they're bringing, backed by a sell-out (away) crowd.