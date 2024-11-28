Kieffer Moore will miss Friday's top-of-the-Championship clash between Sheffield United and Sunderland, but fellow striker Rhian Brewster could play a part.

Moore has been out since Bonfire Night with a calf injury picked up at Bristol City .

Tyrese Campbell has made light of his absence with four goals in the last five games but is yet to complete 90 minutes for the Blades. So to have Brewster available from the bench after a month out with a thigh problem would be a huge boost.

"We we don't think Kieffer's going to make it but Kieffer's working away, and Rhian's really close," said manager Chris Wilder.

"We have to make a really considered decision with Rhian considering his past injury record."

The game at West Bromwich Albion a week on Sunday is a more realistic target for Moore."

Midfielder Tom Davies made his first appearance of the season as a late substitute at home to Oxford United on Tuesday, and Wilder says the former Everton player is ready to start but it seems highly unlikely he will.

"He can play 90 minutes if we want him to but he's got to get past Jamie Shackleton, Sydie Peck and Gus (Hamer) as well," said Wilder, who has turned to academy graduate Peck in the absence of the injured Oliver Arblaster.

"He's got to earn the right, but getting him on the pitch was really important and Jamie Shackleton as well.

"He's provided competition for that position. He's a competitor and he came here to play.

"There's fierce competition in that position although we've lost one of our top talents."

Anel Ahmedhodzic serves the second match of a three-match ban.

The Blades are second in the Championship, behind Leeds United on goal difference and two points ahead of fourth-placed Sunderland.

The club have been charged by the Football Association with failing to control their players during Saturday's 2-2 draw with Coventry City.

"I don't want to rack up fines and cost the club money.," said Wilder. "There's a fine line.

"I believe Wrexham we didn't deserve the punishment, Watford did. Absolutely one hundred per cent the Portsmouth one didn't, there was incitement in that, and with what happened at the weekend as well.

"We’ll get our house in order and we'll look at things internally, as we have done with Anel. When I look back, and I’ve put my report in, I think the boy (Norman Bassette) was very, very lucky not to receive a card for his challenge on Anel before, when he blatantly forearmed him in the back of the head.

"A ref's job is hard enough without that. There’s gamesmanship and there’s people winding each other up. But to that extent, for me, I’m not having it.

"I don't find it funny from Sky’s point of view, with their two commentators on the Ref Watch (Sue Smith and Jay Bothroyd) thinking it's funny, having a chuckle about it and it’s all part and parcel of the game. It isn't.

"I’m sure the Referee’s Association won’t be happy with having to deal with those sorts of situations.

People want to see passion in the game and players fighting for the shirt and for the football club, not in terms of chucking punches. But they don't want to see people to slope off and if it oversteps the mark, like it did against Watford, then we'll take our punishment and take our medicine.