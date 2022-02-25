Sheffield United without Chris Basham for 'weeks', but defender's season should not be over

Sheffield United manager Stuart McCall says Chris Basham's injury is not as bad as some fear, but it is going to cause the Blades some problems for the next three matches.

By Stuart Rayner
Friday, 25th February 2022, 1:56 pm

Basham missed the midweek game against Blackburn Rovers with medial knee ligament damage and his stand-in, Charlie Goode, picked up a red card that will keep him out of the games against Millwall, Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough.

It seems highly unlikely Basham will be fit for any of them, but at least the injury is not as bad as some of the more pessimistic reports have recently suggested as injuries start to mount at Bramall Lane.

INJURY: Sheffield United's Chris Basham has a knee problem

"I don't think it's going to be the end of the season," said McCall. "We don't want to put a timescale on it, but it's going to be a minimum of a few weeks, unfortunately.

"We've got people who can step in and we're happy with the opportunity we're going to give somebody else so it's about stepping in and taking that opportunity. It wasn't ideal with Bash being out and Charlie picking up his red card but injuries and suspensions are something we've had to deal with in the last few weeks. We'll just crack on."

Ben Davies came off the bench for only his second appearance since December 4 and scored the dramatic late winner and although the on-loan Liverpool centre-back is left-footed, he could be the logical choice to fill the breach at The New Den.

