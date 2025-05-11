Sheffield United's Chris Wilder wants Wembley 'more than anything I've ever wanted'

Taking Sheffield United to Wembley is something manager Chris Wilder says he wants "more than anything I've ever wanted in my life professionally" – and he is desperate to bring their supporters on the journey.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If the Blades can defend a 3-0 first-leg lead at home to Bristol City on Monday, they will be facing Sunderland or Coventry City in the Championship play-off final on May 24.

It would be the first time Wilder has led his boyhood team out at Wembley, with a place in the Premier League at stake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what coming through the tie would mean to him, Wilder replied: "More than anything I've ever wanted in my life professionally.

"The determination and desire from everybody at this football club is to go to Wembley and give yourself that opportunity.

"The first thing we wanted to do was to gain (automatic) promotion and unfortunately we fell a little bit short on that but the opportunity now is to go to Wembley and put ourselves in the annals of famous Sheffield United teams. But there's still a lot of work to be done.

"The attitude coming off the pitch on Thursday, that wasn't for show. That was to know this is how it is. We've still got a job to do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club have given me some incredible moments and I'd like to think we've played our part – myself and the staff – in trying to get the club back to where it wants to be – an established, respected, proper football club. I think we're there now. We want to go and make that next step."

PARTY TIME: Tyrese Campbell and Rhian Brewster at Ashton Gate (Image: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

The club have been trying to rally supporters with a danger Bramall Lane might not sell out, especially with the outcome of the tie looking a foregone conclusion. Wilder says he would hate anyone to miss out on a special night.

"The atmosphere on Thursday was electric from our support, it was a great environment to play football in," he said. "We want to be involved in big games – next season and at the end of the month.

"I felt a little bit for them a bit at the end, because I grabbed our players and took them off. They wanted to have that connection we've had all season but deep down I think they understand the reason why and it's up to us to produce those performances to get them on board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of people were on that journey in 2016 and it grows and it grows. It's like me talking about my experience at Leicester and older supporters talking about Darlington.

JOURNEY: Chris Wilder (Image: Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"Were you there the night United got to Wembley and we played well and got the result we all want?

"I know financially it's a really tough environment, I'm not taking that for granted. The punters have sold out away from home and that's not easy – travel, food, ticket prices and a couple of beers along the way.

"We do very well to keep our prices down and we're a people's football club because we don't overprice, we want it to be accessible and we want that ground to be full.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad