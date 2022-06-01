Sheffield United's pre-season plans centre on lower-league opponents - including Barnsley

Paul Heckingbottom's Blades are heaving to Lisbon for a training camp, and are expected to arrange a match at some point.

But they already have some in the diary for their return to the country.

PRE-SEASON PLANS: Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom

The first will be a behind-closed-doors game on neutral territory against League One Lincoln City on July 12, prior to facing Scunthorpe United - relegated to the Conference this summer - four days later at Glanford Park (12.30pm).

They then face consecutive matches away to League One opponents on July 22/23 - at Burton Albion at 7.30pm on the Friday, and against Barnsley at Oakwell at 3pm the next day.

Another game is planned for July 19, but is expected to be behind closed doors.