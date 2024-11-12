Sheffield United's youthful feel only adds to importance of experienced heads

Youth is driving the top two teams in the Championship, but it only makes the experience around it more important for Sheffield United as they push for promotion back to the Premier League.

Championship leaders Sunderland have the youngest average age in the division at 23.3.

Going into November’s international break, the Blades are behind only on goal difference in the table that matters most having started the season on minus two points, and their average age of 24 is joint second with Stoke City.

The Blades were captained by 22-year-old Oliver Arblaster in Sunday's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, and when he came off injured at half-time, it was 20-year-old Sydie Peck who took his place.

Femi Seriki also came on at half-time for 20-year-old right-back Alfie Gilchrist – two years his junior – and 18-year-old Ryan One, who scored his maiden senior goal in English football at Bristol City days earlier, also made important contributions from the bench.

But Wilder has been careful to recruit Championship experience to play alongside them, loaning Harry Souttar from Leicester City and buying Kieffer Moore from Bournemouth in the summer.

"We took the average age down to the second youngest in the division but in that there has to be that sprinkling of Souttars and Anel (Ahmedhodzic)s and Kieffer Moore," he said.

"This is why we talk about the importance of Kieffer, the importance of Souttar.

LEADER: Sheffield United centre-bacl Harry Souttar wins his header with Michael Smith during Sunday's Steel City derby

"They go away with the national team all the time and they come back and do the right things, they don't shortcut anything and they're top pros."

Ahmedhodzic, one of the survivors from the squad relegated from last season’s Premier League, has stepped back from international football after a turbulent time with Bosnia and Moore has pulled out of Wales’ Nations League games with the calf injury he picked up at Bristol City in a major blow to Craig Bellamy’s hopes of leading his country to promotion.

But Souttar will be involved in World Cup qualifiers with Australia, who are at home to Saudi Arabia on Thursday morning UK time, and in Bahrain for a Tuesday evening match.

At 26, the centre-back still has his best years in front of him but despite that he has plenty of experience and the leadership qualities his squad needs.

"The process for H is one he's used to, his performances have been outstanding and the contribution he's making to the team is brilliant – off the pitch as well with his experience," said Wilder.