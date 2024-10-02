The elements of Sheffield United's '1-0 to the Arsenal' performance which pleased manager Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder hailed Sheffield United's "1-0 to the Arsenal" performance as Sheffield United continued the Championship's only unbeaten start to the season with victory over Swansea City.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Wilder made reference to George Graham's famous Gunners team who won the titles on the back of solid defence as his forward players fired blanks against the Swans, only to be gifted a goal when Josh Tymon put through his own net in the first half.

Tyrese Campbell hit the crossbar and Kieffer Moore hit a post in a second half when the Blades created plenty of chances whilst only conceding one, in the 89th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilder admits his attacking players still need to improve, but his team is at least based on rock solid defence, having not conceded for five matches.

"1-0 to the Arsenal," was Wilder's opening gambit.

"I think we can play better, I think we can be a bit more positive first half.

"I've managed, coached against Swansea loads of time and anyone who loves their football loves the way they play, possession-based, they're very brave in what they do but you can, as we know, catch them if something's a little bit loose.

"It's something we thought of over the last two or three days, how to go about. You try to get your gameplan spot on out of possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MIXED BAG: Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder

"I think the big thing that disappointed myself and the coaching staff was when we did break it up we were very negative and passive, backwards and square, which is not us, really. As you can imagine that message was relayed in quite a colourful way at half-time and I thought we were a lot better (in the) second half.

"We should have been a lot more comfortable in the last 15, 20 minutes.

"Whether they push on and they get chances, I get that, and open the game up more than they even do but we still have to be a lot more clinical.

"If we do put a team to bed like we possibly should have done it changes the whole atmosphere, changes the game, changes the atmosphere from the opposition's point of view, deflates them, gives us a boost, goes around the crowd, gives the players energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If we'd have found that it would have been a lot more comfortable.

"If you don't you have to see a game out. We gave away too many fee-kicks late on which allowed them to put the ball in our box but I've got to say we defended our box and everyone put their bodies on the line to keep another clean sheet and preserve our unbeaten record."

Michael Cooper had to save a Matt Grimes' free-kick in the dying stages but their real let-off came at 0-0 when Myles Peart-Harris put a wonderful chance wide after getting in behind the Blades' back four. Despite Swansea's plentiful possession, it was the exception to the rule.

"I've got to say we were fortunate that the boy (Peart-Harris) didn't score in the first half whether he was going to flag offside or not," admitted Wilder. "It's a good opportunity if he's not offside, he looked as if he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Coops has not really had a lot to do. They probe and they move you and they're looking for the final pass they can play so we've had to really dig in and concentrate late on."