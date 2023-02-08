After a fiery conclusion to Sheffield United’s FA Cup fourth-round replay win over Wrexham, Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom sought to toe the diplomatic line.

A feisty tie over 180 minutes reached a conclusion when Billy Sharp won it for Sheffield United in stoppage time.

But then he turned his ire onto Wrexham supporters by mocking them with a sobbing gesture, and then criticising them on television.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United is spoken to by Phil Parkinson, Manager of Wrexham, after taunting fans of Wrexham following their side's defeat during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Replay (Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“I think they have been disrespectful with a few things before the game thinking they were already through,” Sharp told ITV4. “I am glad we have beat them.

“They are doing well in their league and we are doing well in our league, I wasn’t happy with a few of their players tonight. That is it now, we have got one over on them tonight, good luck to them for promotion, we put that one to bed now.

“A few of their players I wasn’t happy with and I’m a little bit frustrated at the end, I should have put the game to bed before I did but it is one of those things.”

Sharp did not save his talking just for the TV cameras as he also had words with Wrexham’s players and staff in the tunnel.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was disappointed with the veteran’s response at full-time.

“I am a bit disappointed with Billy to be honest with you, some of the things he was shouting down the tunnel at the end,” said the former Bradford City manager.

“Well done Bill, you’re a fantastic player, but I thought he was disrespectful after the game. I think the way the players celebrated and the crowd and staff was just a mark of how tough we made for them and they were relieved to get through.

“The message to Billy is: You’re better than that, you really are. My players are humble people and a great credit to the football club.”

Blades boss Heckingbottom, whose side now face Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane in the fifth round, said: “There is a way to win and there is a way to lose.

“I'm not interested in it.

