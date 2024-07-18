For some football managers, the past can be a burden. Sheffield United's Chris Wilder embraces it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regardless of their division, the Blades are one of England's historic football clubs, and as a boyhood fan who played for them and is now in his second spell as manager, Wilder knows that better than most.

It is something he is keen to make the most of by bringing in people who know what the club is about, and educating those who do not.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recruitment – led for the first time by former players Mike Allen and Jamie Hoyland – has been slow so far this summer, hampered by an impending takeover. So far only four players have joined, and only £5m Kieffer Moore for a fee – Callum O’Hare, Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum were free transfers.

But all seem good fits for the culture Wilder has spoken of constantly since returning as manager in December. He wants his players to understand who they represent.

Modern football clubs have got better at honouring their pasts, with more stands named after great former players and managers, more statues and photographs immortalising them outside and inside stadia, and ex-footballers a more visible presence away from the dugouts on matchdays, particularly in the hospitality suites. In the last couple of decades, club ambassador has become a post-playing career option.

They are trends 56-year-old Wilder – himself one of the Bramall Lane greats after taking the club from League One to the top half of the Premier League in the first four seasons of his first spell as manager – is very much on board with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he thinks his fellow former Blades are more supportive than ex-players at certain other clubs he has worked for.

BLADE AT HEART: Manager Chris Wilder is steeped in Sheffield United

"I'm a massive believer in it," he says.

"My first meeting in 2016 was with Kevin Gage, Keith Edwards, Ted Emsley, Len Badger and our greatest player, Tony Currie.

"That was the first meeting I had before I met any of the players and the staff. I said, 'Tell me, come on, open up, what do you think? Where's it going? What's happening? You're at the heartbeat you've got your finger on the pulse of what's happening at this football club.'

"Some you'll go, 'I'm not sure about that,' but all those ex-players had a tremendous affinity and love for the football club and want it to do well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CULTURE CARRIER: Kieffer Moore understands South Yorkshire football having played for Rotherham United and Barnsley

"I've been at football clubs where ex-players don't want the team to do well and I'm sure as well there's ex-players and most certainly ex-managers of this football club that have done well and don't want the football club to do well.

"They just want to live in their period and think, 'That was great, I don't want anybody else to do well because we'll be perceived as the greatest team or whatever.'

"There's certainly that, I know that for a fact.

"Here that's not the case, all those boys want the football club to do well and were hurting last season.

"I meet up with Ted, TC (Currie), Bradders (Carl Bradshaw), Mitch Ward and Peter Duffield who do the (executive) boxes and boys that come to the game and they were really disappointed last season because they're big supporters.

"They love the football club and want it to do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An end-of-season clearout added some distinguished and passionate names to the ranks of former Blades players in the form of Chris Basham, John Egan, Oliver Norwood, George Baldock and Oli McBurnie.

"Hopefully there'll be that next batch that will come through and be around the supporters and put that positive message about the football club out,” reflects Wilder.

"It's difficult for them because you can't lie and they can't dress it up in terms of what they've seen this year but that goes back to us. We have to produce a winning football team for them to talk positively about."

As well as his new "culture carriers", as Wilder loves to call them, there will also be a heavy reliance on players not even a twinkle in their parents' eyes when Dave Bassett and Brian Deane were doing great things at Bramall Lane, never mind those a young Wilder idolised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One wonders how interested some will be by tales of years gone by, but Wilder does not think it will be a problem.

"They have to buy into everything," he insists. "There'll be some more interested than others, that's just their personalities.

"Some players are interested in football but there are levels. Some watch anything that moves and some possibly just watch Champions League and nothing else.

"There's a couple of Premier League players at Arsenal who people talk about not being bothered about football and just see it as a job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think for the best ones it's a love, a hobby and it's a job as well.

"You always get different attitudes towards the game but more often than not the successful ones love football and want to learn things and have a deep love for the game as well as for their club."