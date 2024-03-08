A 6-0 humbling at the hands of Arsenal worsened the club’s plight earlier this week and they currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League on 13 points. The need for change at Bramall Lane is clear and steps have already been taken to restructure.

The recruitment department, for example, is already being reshaped. Paul Mitchell recently vacated his post as head of recruitment after nearly seven years in South Yorkshire.

However, bigger changes may be needed if the Blades do indeed slip back into the second tier. With Sheffield United not among English football’s financial powerhouses, they are unlikely to be able to spend their way out of their problems.

Offloading some of their biggest earners, therefore, could potentially prove appealing. According to Salary Sport, here are the biggest earners in the Sheffield United squad, excluding January additions.

1 . Sheffield United's highest-paid players Here are the highest earners in Sheffield United's squad, excluding January additions, according to Salary Sport.

2 . 16. Max Lowe The defender has a reported weekly wage of £19,000.

3 . 15. Anis Ben Slimane The midfielder joined the Blades in the summer and is reported to earn £20,000 per week.